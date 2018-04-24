HITN Expands Its Distribution Opportunities Through The National Cable Television Cooperation (NCTC)

The partnership allows NCTC member operators – which together provide service to millions of subscribers – to offer their customers unlimited access to HITN's educational and entertainment content through their linear services, TV everywhere services and digital platforms.

"This agreement demonstrates the interest our programming strategy has generated in the market, while at the same time allowing hundreds of operators the opportunity to offer their Pay TV subscribers in the United States a fresh and different alternative to traditional Hispanic networks," remarked Eric Turpin, General Manager of HITN-TV.

HITN's offering includes titles in such genres as lifestyle and health, nature and technology, children's programming, and analytical content designed to inform Hispanic audiences and help them enjoy a better quality of life in the United States.

ABOUT HITN

HITN-TV is a leading Spanish-language media company that offers educational and cultural programming for the whole family. It reaches more than 44 million viewers in the US and Puerto Rico via DIRECTV, DISH Network, AT&T U-verse TV, Verizon FiOS TV, Comcast, Charter Spectrum, Frontier, Mediacom, CenturyLink Prism and Cablevision. For more information, please visit www.hitn.org.

ABOUT NCTC

NCTC is a Kansas not-for-profit corporation that operates as a programming and hardware purchasing organization for its member companies who own and operate cable systems throughout the U.S. and its territories. NCTC seeks to maximize current and future opportunities to ensure the profitability, competitive stature and long-term sustainability of its member companies. For more information, visit www.nctconline.org

