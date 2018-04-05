HITN Expands The Digital Reach Of Its Popular "Vida y Salud" Programming Block

"Having HITN take control of VidaySalud.com™, its social media and weekly health newsletters is a natural extension of the Vida y Salud television block we launched last year and that continues to air successfully on HITN," remarked Guillermo Sierra, Head of Television and Digital Services at the network. "Our daily health block has become our fastest growing programming segment and has met with a positive response from Spanish-speaking audiences."

Well-known doctor, author and health reporter Aliza A. Lifshitz (Dr. Aliza), the founder and editorial director of VidaySalud.com™, will continue to oversee its content. Millions of users visit the website each week, consulting such features as Salud de A a Z, a database for looking up symptoms, health conditions and treatments, as well as a wide range of online content updated and refreshed daily to promote the health and well-being of the Hispanic population.

"After years of dedication and hard work, I am excited to be part of this joint effort with HITN. I am confident that with the network in charge, VidaySalud.com™ will continue to be positioned as a reliable and constant source of health information online," Dr. Aliza commented.

"The addition of VidaySalud.com™ to our digital services area is part of our strategy to grow a brand portfolio that expands our reach to the multiscreen media Spanish-speaking audiences consume today," noted Maximiliano Vaccaro, HITN's Director of Digital Services. The network will offer sponsorship opportunities for products and services interested in supporting the health and well-being of Hispanics in this country, he added.

As the site's new manager, HITN will consistently add video content to VidaySalud.com™, complementing the site's extensive collection of articles on health and medicine.

As part of its wider digital strategy digital, HITN will also be launching multimedia apps that give users access to the site's full content.

ABOUT DR. ALIZA

Dr. Aliza A. Lifshitz, the founder and editorial director of VidaySalud.com, is a well-known doctor, writer and health columnist. For more than 20 years, she has been a health and medical consultant for leading Hispanic media outlets such as Univisión, People en Español and impreMedia. She is the author of "Mamá Sana, Bebé Sano," the first bilingual guide for pregnancy and birth.

In addition to her media appearances, Dr. Lifshitz practices internal medicine at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. She was vice president of the board of directors of Blue Shield of California and president of its foundation, and served an unprecedented four terms as president of the California Hispanic American Medical Association (CHAMA). She has been honored by countless organizations, including the American Medical Association, American Diabetes Association, American Heart Association and March of Dimes.

ABOUT HITN

HITN-TV is a leading Spanish-language media company that offers educational and cultural programming for the whole family. It reaches more than 44 million viewers in the US and Puerto Rico via DIRECTV, DISH Network, AT&T U-verse TV, Verizon FiOS TV, Comcast, Charter Spectrum, Frontier Mediacom, CenturyLink Prism and Cablevision. For more information, please visit www.hitn.org.

