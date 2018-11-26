HITN Launches Educational Kits Inspired By The Fun YouTube Characters Cleo & Cuquin

HITN Learning , the education division of HITN, developed the new products, which use a transmedia approach shown to stimulate learning in young children. HITN has been a pioneer in this type of approach for nearly a decade as the lead partner in the Early Learning Collaborative (ELC), the recipient of a $30 million Ready To Learn grant from the US Department of Education.

The ' Cleo & Cuquin' Family Fun Kits and Apps present mathematical concepts in attractive formats that entertain preschool kids while stimulating their curiosity, allowing parents to spend quality time with their children, toggling back and forth as they desire between English and Spanish. Each kit incorporates best practices in education and early childhood learning, motivating young users through games, songs, movement and repetition. Each kit and related app content unit focus on math concepts generally recognized as important for kindergarten success: Counting, Sorting and 3D (Three-Dimensional) Shapes.

"Our goal with Cleo and Cuquin Family Kits is to deliver a bilingual product that will help parents engage with their children and enhance the skills they need for kindergarten using engaging transmedia material," stated Michael D. Nieves, President and CEO of HITN. "As a Hispanic organization it's important to us that all material be appealing and valuable to both Spanish and English dominant families."

Angel Molinero, managing director of Ánima Kitchent, the producers of 'Cleo & Cuquin ' the TV show and transmedia content based on the iconic La Familia Telerin, added: "The 'Cleo & Cuquin' educational kits are the perfect complement for fans of the international hit show. Bilingual education promotes childhood creativity. The materials in these kits reinforce the importance of play and a healthful lifestyle for young minds, with positive messages that prepare kids for success at school."

Details and benefits of the ' Cleo & Cuquin' Family Fun Kits and Apps:

Promote bilingual learning

Provide quality fun time for parents and children

Encourage the development math skills among preschoolers

Integrate fun educational digital app activities into the learning process

Feature materials and activities designed by experts in childhood education

The first 'Cleo & Cuquin ' kits - Counting, Sorting and 3D Shapes – are available to families through online retailers; the related app can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play. Plans are in the works to have three additional preschool learning kits and app available next year.

ABOUT HITN

HITN-TV is a leading Spanish-language media company that offers educational and cultural programming for the whole family. It reaches more than 44 million viewers in the US and Puerto Rico via DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW, DISH Network, AT&T U-verse TV, Verizon FiOS TV, Comcast, Charter Spectrum, Mediacom, CenturyLink Prism and Altice. For more information, please visit www.hitn.org.

ABOUT ANIMA KITCHENT

Ánima Kitchent creates, produces and markets entertainment brands based on transmedia content which are aimed mainly at children and young audiences. It was incorporated in Spain by Mexico's Ánima Estudios, which boasts over 15 years' experience in the animation sector, and part of the management team from Vodka Capital. As well as PINY, it currently produces Cloe & Cuquin, a TV show and transmedia content based on the iconic Familia Telerin, and manages the Vodka Capital brands Jelly Jamm and Bugsted. For further information, visit: www.animakitchent.com.

