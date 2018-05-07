HITN Relaunches Its Corporate Website

"The relaunch of HITN's corporate website is in line with the digital transformation and modernization of our network," explained Michael D. Nieves, CEO and President of HITN. "The new site allows us to better serve the Hispanic community while emphasizing the important work we are doing alongside our partners and sponsors."

"The redesign of HITN's corporate site presents a unified image of all areas of our company, allowing audiences to become more familiar with the different services and tools we offer to improve the quality of life of Hispanic audiences in the United States," said Maximiliano Vaccaro, the network's Director de Digital Services. "The new site is fast and easy for users to navigate on mobile devices, making it simple for them to enjoy their favorite content and share their opinions on social media."

Among the characteristics of HITN's new corporate site is a contemporary look and feel that integrates all of the company's digital properties, along with attractive elements that invite users to enjoy smoother navigation while accessing information more quickly.

Also featured is a new corporate history section, accessible through the 'About Us' heading, that features a timeline of HITN's more than three decades of service to the community.

The new site also offers direct access to HITN Wireless, a service that provides Internet connectivity to organizations and schools anywhere in the country. It also lets visitors link to the network's social media pages and look up HITN's channel number on different operators' grids. Finally, visitors can consult bios and other information about top HITN executives.

ABOUT HITN

HITN-TV is a leading Spanish-language media company that offers educational and cultural programming for the whole family. It reaches more than 44 million viewers in the US and Puerto Rico via DIRECTV, DISH Network, AT&T U-verse TV, Verizon FiOS TV, Comcast, Charter Spectrum, Frontier Mediacom, CenturyLink Prism and Cablevision. For more information, please visit www.hitn.org.

