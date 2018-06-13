HITN Showcases Health Content To Raise Awarness Among US Hispanic Community

HITN will incorporate "Voces," a series of two-minute educational capsule, into its programming grid to inform Spanish-speaking audiences about this type of cancer, which affects more than 100,000 people in the United States each year. In addition, the network will participate for the second consecutive year in the foundation's New York Lymphoma Walk to raise funds for lymphoma research, which will be held this year in Manhattan on June 13.

The Lymphoma Research Foundation (LRF) is the nation's largest lymphoma-focused health organization devoted to improving care through education and support services and improving outcomes through investment in the most promising lymphoma research. LRF's mission is to eradicate lymphoma and serve all those impacted by this blood cancer. LRF has awarded more than $60 million in lymphoma-specific research.



"The Lymphoma Research Foundation has always been the trusted source of up-to-date information, so dedicating an episode that would spotlight their good work was an easy decision," said Angel Audiffred Director of Marketing at HITN.



"We are thrilled to host our first ever Team LRF Rally here in New York City, uniting the lymphoma community in the quest to cure lymphoma. It is our honor to recognize Dr. Younes as our Grand Marshal, and to recognize the exceptional efforts of Team Desimone, as well as the many other individuals and participating organizations like HITN, in this year's event," commented Dennis Chillemi, Senior Director of Development for The Lymphoma Research Foundation.

Every five minutes, someone in the United States is diagnosed with lymphoma, and it is one of the most common types of blood cancers among Hispanics. With "Voces," HITN will reach millions of Hispanic households with content that will help them stay informed and learn about ways to become involved in activities that benefit the community.

ABOUT HITN

HITN-TV is a leading Spanish-language media company that offers educational and cultural programming for the whole family. It reaches more than 44 million viewers in the US and Puerto Rico via DIRECTV, DISH Network, AT&T U-verse TV, Verizon FiOS TV, Comcast, Charter Spectrum, Frontier Mediacom, CenturyLink Prism and Cablevision. For more information, please visit www.hitn.org.

