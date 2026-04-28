HitPaw Announces Mother's Day Sale with Up to 50% Off AI Creative Tools

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Mother's Day, from April 24 to May 13, 2026, HitPaw, the global leader in AI-powered creative tools for video, photo, and audio generation, enhancement and editing, celebrates moms with heartfelt creativity and exclusive savings of up to 50% off. Whether creating family videos or restoring old photos, HitPaw helps turn moments with Mom into unforgettable memories.

Why Choose HitPaw This Mother's Day?

HitPaw Mother's Day Sale

HitPaw makes creative editing simple and accessible with AI-powered, one-click tools for video, photo, and audio creation and enhancement. From restoring old family memories to generating new creative content, users can easily produce high-quality results without complex skills.

HitPaw VikPea (AI Video Enhancer and Generator): Restore and enhance family videos to make every moment with Mom clearer, warmer, and more cinematic, or create funny AI videos to share a smile.

Restore and enhance family videos to make every moment with Mom clearer, warmer, and more cinematic, or create funny AI videos to share a smile. HitPaw FotorPea (AI Photo Enhancer and Generator): Bring old family photos back to life with enhanced detail, color, and clarity, or create AI Mother's Day cards in seconds.

Bring old family photos back to life with enhanced detail, color, and clarity, or create AI Mother's Day cards in seconds. HitPaw Univd (Video Converter and Compressor): Edit and share Mother's Day videos across platforms without losing quality.

Edit and share Mother's Day videos across platforms without losing quality. HitPaw VoicePea (Real-Time AI Voice Changer): Add funny or emotional voice effects to personalized greetings and videos.

Add funny or emotional voice effects to personalized greetings and videos. HitPaw Watermark Remover(Watermark and Objects Remover): Clean up images and keep your precious memories distraction-free.

For more information checking, you may visit: HitPaw Mother's Day Sale: Up to 50% OFF

HitPaw Mothers Day Exclusive Offers — Limited Time

From April 28 to May 13, 2026, users can enjoy special savings across HitPaw's most popular AI products and bundles:

1. Best-Selling Items — Up to 35% OFF

HitPaw's most popular AI tools are available with special Mother's Day savings.

VikPea and FotorPea, two of HitPaw's best-loved flagship products, are now available at 35% off.

Univd, VoicePea, and HitPaw Watermark Remover are available at 20% off, offering practical solutions for broader creative needs.

2. Bundle Deals — Up to 50% OFF

For users seeking better value, HitPaw also offers bundle packages with bigger savings.

2-in-1 Bundles offer 40% off, featuring two package options: VikPea + FotorPea and VikPea + Univd.

5-in-1 Bundle offers 50% off, featuring VikPea, FotorPea, Univd, VoicePea, and Watermark Remover, providing HitPaw's all-in-one creative toolkit across video, photo, audio, and editing tools.

3. AI Credits for Online Tools — 20% OFF

HitPaw AI credits for online tools are available at 20% off. Users can unlock browser-based tools for video enhancement, image generation, photo restoration, and more with flexible weekly, monthly, and yearly credit plans.

ABOUT HITPAW

HitPaw is a leading AI-powered multimedia platform offering video, image, and audio generation, enhancement, and editing tools. It helps millions of creators worldwide easily produce high-quality content, from transforming media to creating new visual and audio works. Learn more at: [OFFICIAL] HitPaw – AI Video, Photo & Audio Enhancer Solutions

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SOURCE HitPaw. Co., Ltd