HitPaw Launches 6th Anniversary Celebration: Spin to Win Big Prizes and Save Up to 50% on AI Tools
News provided byHitPaw. Co., Ltd
Jul 10, 2026, 14:48 ET
NEW YORK, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HitPaw, the global leader in AI-powered creative tools for photo, video, and audio generation, enhancement, and editing, celebrates its 6th Anniversary with exclusive savings of up to 50% off. Whether enhancing photos, restoring videos, or creating AI-powered content, HitPaw empowers creators to bring their ideas to life with intuitive AI tools.
WHY CELEBRATE HITPAW'S 6TH ANNIVERSARY?
HitPaw empowers creators with easy-to-use AI tools for photo, video, and audio enhancement, generation, and editing. Create, enhance, and transform content in just a few clicks.
- HitPaw VikPea (AI Video Enhancer and Generator): Upscale videos to 8K, generate AI videos, stylize footage with AI Video Stylization, and enhance faces using Face Tracking Video Beauty.
- HitPaw FotorPea (AI Photo Enhancer and Generator): Create and enhance images with the new AI Realism Model, plus Auto & Custom Modes for fast or precise editing.
- HitPaw Univd (Video Converter and Compressor): Convert, compress, and edit videos without sacrificing quality for seamless sharing across devices and platforms.
- HitPaw VoicePea (Real-Time AI Voice Changer): Transform voices in real time with realistic AI voice effects for streaming, gaming, content creation, and online communication.
- HitPaw Watermark Remover (AI Watermark and Object Remover): Remove unwanted watermarks, objects, and distractions from photos and videos with ease.
For more information, visit: HitPaw 6th Anniversary Celebration: Up to 50% OFF
HITPAW 6TH ANNIVERSARY EXCLUSIVE OFFERS — LIMITED TIME
From July 10 to July 31, 2026, users can celebrate HitPaw's 6th Anniversary with exclusive savings on AI tools and bundles.
1.BEST-SELLING SINGLE PRODUCTS — UP TO 35% OFF
Enjoy exclusive anniversary savings on HitPaw's most popular AI desktop software.
- VikPea and FotorPea are available with 35% OFF, delivering powerful AI video and photo enhancement, generation, and editing.
- Univd, VoicePea, and HitPaw Watermark Remover are available with 20% OFF for easier multimedia editing and enhancement.
2. AI TOOL BUNDLES — 50% OFF
Unlock even greater value with HitPaw's exclusive anniversary bundle deals.
- 5-in-1 Bundle offers up to 50% OFF, including VikPea, FotorPea, Univd, VoicePea, and Watermark Remover for all-in-one AI creation.
3. HITPAW ONLINE AI TOOLS — EXCLUSIVE 20% OFF
Enjoy 20% OFF on HitPaw Online Ultra Credits and unlock browser-based AI tools for image and video enhancement, AI generation, and more—no downloads required.
4. LUCKY SPIN GIVEAWAY — EVERY SPIN WINS
Every spin is a guaranteed win! Prizes include an iPhone 17 Pro, $400 Amazon Gift Card, $200 Cash, and 30%, 40%, and 50% OFF coupons.
ABOUT HITPAW
HitPaw is a global provider of AI-powered creative software, offering intelligent solutions for photo, video, audio, and content creation. With advanced AI technology and intuitive design, HitPaw helps users create professional-quality content faster and easier.
Learn more at: [OFFICIAL] HitPaw – AI Video, Photo & Audio Enhancer Solutions
Follow Us
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@hitpaw
X (Twitter): https://x.com/HitPawofficial
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hitpawofficial/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/HitPawofficialwebsite
This release was issued through Send2Press® on behalf of the news source. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.send2press.com/.
SOURCE HitPaw. Co., Ltd
Share this article