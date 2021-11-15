HitPaw Black Friday 2021-Up to 70% OFF!
Nov 15, 2021, 17:39 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a brand committed to providing software that can make our digital life more interesting and easier, HitPaw is on their way to fulfill this idea. As the biggest shopping day of the year is about to arrive, you'll find HitPaw also joins in the revelry and kicks off its best deals. The up to 70% off offer starts from 12th November to 7th December, 2021.
Explore what kind of discounts does HitPaw provide during this big day!
1. Special Offer-The Best Single Deal for Creativity
Whether you are a newcomer or a pro in the video editing world, you may need a video editor that suits your need. HitPaw Video Editor is such an all-in-one tool that with simple clicks you may be able to create a satisfying video. For instance, you may add existing audios in the library to the track that may make your video all the more interesting. Besides, various wordarts, stickers, transition effects and filters are provided as well, which can be applied to your video so as to better it in a creative way. And all of these features would only cost you $8.98/Month.
2. Buy One Get One Free-Already Matched Products
Do you ever need a screen recorder that can help you record game, screen, webcam or PIP video without effort, but can't find a suitable one that contain all these features? Do you ever need a compressor that can reduce your image or video size without losing the quality while saving storage? Do you ever need a watermark remover that can remove watermark from your files within a few clicks? HitPaw's Buy One and Get One Free plan has prepared budget-friendly bundles for you, so you don't have to spend too much time choosing the products you want.
Buy HitPaw Video Editor get HitPaw Screen Recorder for free at $39.95/Year
Buy HitPaw Video Editor get HitPaw Compressor for free at $39.95/Year
Buy HitPaw Toolkit get HitPaw Watermark Remover for free at $19.99/Year
Buy HitPaw Screen Recorder get HitPaw HitPaw Compressor for free at $29.99/Year
Buy HitPaw Photo Enhancer get HitPaw Watermark Remover for free at $29.99/Year
3. 30% OFF Discounts-For Hot Star Products
If you don't want to buy both of them and prefer a single product, no worries. Every best-selling product of HitPaw has a 30% OFF discount and you can enjoy these products at an affordable price.
Get HitPaw Video Editor at $27.96/Year
Get HitPaw Screen Recorder at $20.99/Year
Get HitPaw Photo Enhancer at $20.99/Year
Get HitPaw Compressor at $13.99/Year
Get HitPaw Toolkit at $13.99/Year
Get HitPaw Watermark Remover at $9.99/Year
About HitPaw
HitPaw is an emerging software company specialized in video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world be full of more creativity.
LEARN MORE: https://www.HitPaw.com/about.html
