HitPaw Celebrates 3rd Anniversary: 100% Win Lucky Draw, Buy 1 Get 1 Free, Up to 30% OFF Hot Selling Products

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HitPaw celebrates the 3rd anniversary of its brand and wants to express heartfelt gratitude to its loyal customers and welcome new ones. This innovative multimedia software company is rolling out an extravaganza of incredible deals, free giveaways, and discounts that will run from August 1 to August 31, 2023.

HitPaw has always been committed to providing cutting-edge multimedia editing tools and AI products. Over the past three years, HitPaw's products have been downloaded 23 million times in more than 160 countries around the world.

The anniversary celebrations will offer a series of exciting perks that customers can't resist:

1. 100% Win Lucky Draw

Everyone has one chance to participate 100%-win spin. Go to the event page, click the GO button to grab your gift. Share the post to your Facebook or Twitter to get one more chance! Gifts include:

  • $100 Amazon Gift Card
  • $50 Amazon Gift Card
  • 1-month free HitPaw Screen Recorder
  • 30% OFF storewide coupon code
  • 20% OFF storewide coupon code
  • $5 storewide coupon

2. Buy 1 Get 1 Free

Buy HitPaw Video Converter 1 month license to get HitPaw Voice Changer 1 month license for free. You can save 50%. HitPaw Video Converter is one of our best-selling products that converts videos, audio, DVDs, and images at 120x speed, download videos from 1000+ sites, download music from Apple Music, Spotify and Deezer, and powerful AI features integrated. Meanwhile, HitPaw Voice Changer is our newly released AI-powered read-time voice changer that changes your voice with various voice-changing effect.

3. 20% Off for 3 Top-Selling Tools

HitPaw has handpicked three of its most popular tools and is offering an exclusive 20% discount on each of them. This limited-time promotion enables customers to enhance their creative endeavors with top-tier software.

4. Save Up to 30% Off For Hot AI-powered Tools

HitPaw's AI-powered tools have garnered immense popularity among content creators due to their advanced capabilities. During the anniversary celebrations, customers can enjoy discounts of up to 30% on these revolutionary tools.

Here is the list of HitPaw products:

HitPaw Video Converter Perpetual at $63.96 for Win and Mac

HitPaw Video Enhancer Perpetual at $279.99 for Win and Mac

HitPaw Photo Enhancer Perpetual at $79.99 for Win and $103.99 for Mac

HitPaw Video Enhancer Yearly at $69.99 for Win and $76.99 for Mac

HitPaw Photo Enhancer Yearly at $55.99 for Win and Mac

HitPaw Voice Changer Yearly at $25.16 for Win

HitPaw Photo Object Remover Yearly at $20.79 for Win and $23.99 for Mac

HitPaw Video Object Remover Yearly at $41.99 for Win and Mac

HitPaw Watermark Remover Yearly at $7.99 for Win and $15.99 for Mac

HitPaw Video Converter Yearly at $31.96 for Win and Mac

HitPaw Video Editor Yearly at $27.96 for Win and $32.16 for Mac

How to Participate:

For more information or to participate in the event, visit:

https://www.hitpaw.com/event/anniversary.html

About HitPaw:

HitPaw is an emerging software company specialized in video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world be full of more creativity.

To know more, you may visit: https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html and https://www.hitpaw.com/

