HitPaw FotorPea V5.5.0 Launches Image Creation System with AI Realism Enhancement

News provided by

HitPaw. Co., Ltd

Jun 23, 2026, 14:06 ET

HitPaw FotorPea V5.5.0: Smarter AI for Image Creation and Enhancement

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HitPaw, a leading provider of AI-powered creative tools, today announced the release of HitPaw FotorPea V5.5.0, a major upgrade that transforms the platform into a fully AI Agent-driven image creation system. The new version unifies text-to-image generation, AI enhancement, and editing into one workflow, eliminating the need to switch between tools while guiding users through the entire creative process.

WHAT'S NEW IN HITPAW FOTORPEA V5.5.0

Continue Reading
HitPaw FotorPea V5.5.0
HitPaw FotorPea V5.5.0

1. AI Enhancer: Brand-New Interface Upgrade

  • New AI Realism Model: Introducing the new AI Realism Model, it designed to reduce the artificial "AI look" and improve overall image realism in one click.

  • Auto & Custom Model System Redesign: AI Enhancer has been rebuilt with separate Auto and Custom modes. Auto Mode offers faster, higher-quality enhancement with free previews, while Custom Mode supports existing models for precise control.

  • Export Workflow Optimization: Auto and Custom results can now be exported together to the cloud for faster batch processing, with a redesigned interface for easier previewing and comparison.

2. AI Canvas: Smarter Toolbox for Creative Control

  • New AI Extender & Old Photo Restoration: Added image expansion and old photo colorization to the Image Editing Toolbox, making it easier to extend compositions and restore old memories.

  • Canvas Optimization: Improved generation stability with retry support, refined secondary layout grid, and unified local editing experience through interaction and model upgrades.

3. AI Generation: Strong Smarter Chat-to-Image Experience

  • AI Realism Model: A dedicated model that reduce the AI-generated look and improve natural realism in images.

  • Nano Banana Series Model Support: Introduced Nano Banana series models supporting 512, 2K, and 4K image quality, with adjustable aspect ratios and canvas size for more flexible generation.

  • Conversational Editing Consistency: Users can edit images directly in chat, with memory improving consistency across generations and new prompts for easier generation and refinement.

ABOUT HITPAW FOTORPEA

HitPaw FotorPea is an all-in-one AI image enhancement, restoration, editing, and generation tool. It improves image quality through enhancement, restoration, and colorization, while also supporting prompt-based image generation and tools like background removal and object editing.

COMPATIBILITY AND PRICING

HitPaw FotorPea is compatible with Windows 11/10/8/7 (64-bit) and macOS 10.15 and above. Pricing starts at $22.39/Month for Windows and $25.59/Month for Mac.

To celebrate Father's Day, HitPaw is offering up to 50% off Yearly and Lifetime plans for a limited time.

For more information, visit:

Purchase HitPaw FotorPea for Windows

Purchase HitPaw FotorPea for Mac

ABOUT HITPAW

HitPaw is a trusted software company delivering AI-powered tools for photo, video, and audio creation. By combining advanced AI with intuitive interfaces, it empowers creators to produce professional-quality content with ease and efficiency.

Learn more: [OFFICIAL] HitPaw – AI Video, Photo & Audio Enhancer Solutions

CONNECT WITH US

X (Twitter): https://x.com/HitPawofficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hitpawofficial/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/HitPawofficialwebsite

This release was issued through Send2Press® on behalf of the news source. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.send2press.com/.

SOURCE HitPaw. Co., Ltd

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

HitPaw VikPea V5.3.0 Launches with Video Beauty, New AI Generative Models, and Next-Gen Video Generators

HitPaw VikPea V5.3.0 Launches with Video Beauty, New AI Generative Models, and Next-Gen Video Generators

HitPaw, a leading innovator in multimedia software solutions, today announced the release of HitPaw VikPea V5.3.0, the latest update to its...
HitPaw Announces Mother's Day Sale with Up to 50% Off AI Creative Tools

HitPaw Announces Mother's Day Sale with Up to 50% Off AI Creative Tools

This Mother's Day, from April 24 to May 13, 2026, HitPaw, the global leader in AI-powered creative tools for video, photo, and audio generation,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

The Latest Artificial Intelligence News

The Latest Artificial Intelligence News

Computer Software

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics