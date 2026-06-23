HitPaw FotorPea V5.5.0 Launches Image Creation System with AI Realism Enhancement

HitPaw FotorPea V5.5.0: Smarter AI for Image Creation and Enhancement

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HitPaw, a leading provider of AI-powered creative tools, today announced the release of HitPaw FotorPea V5.5.0, a major upgrade that transforms the platform into a fully AI Agent-driven image creation system. The new version unifies text-to-image generation, AI enhancement, and editing into one workflow, eliminating the need to switch between tools while guiding users through the entire creative process.

WHAT'S NEW IN HITPAW FOTORPEA V5.5.0

HitPaw FotorPea V5.5.0

1. AI Enhancer: Brand-New Interface Upgrade

New AI Realism Model: Introducing the new AI Realism Model, it designed to reduce the artificial "AI look" and improve overall image realism in one click.





Introducing the new AI Realism Model, it designed to reduce the artificial "AI look" and improve overall image realism in one click. Auto & Custom Model System Redesign: AI Enhancer has been rebuilt with separate Auto and Custom modes. Auto Mode offers faster, higher-quality enhancement with free previews, while Custom Mode supports existing models for precise control.





AI Enhancer has been rebuilt with separate Auto and Custom modes. Auto Mode offers faster, higher-quality enhancement with free previews, while Custom Mode supports existing models for precise control. Export Workflow Optimization: Auto and Custom results can now be exported together to the cloud for faster batch processing, with a redesigned interface for easier previewing and comparison.

2. AI Canvas: Smarter Toolbox for Creative Control

New AI Extender & Old Photo Restoration: Added image expansion and old photo colorization to the Image Editing Toolbox, making it easier to extend compositions and restore old memories.





Added image expansion and old photo colorization to the Image Editing Toolbox, making it easier to extend compositions and restore old memories. Canvas Optimization: Improved generation stability with retry support, refined secondary layout grid, and unified local editing experience through interaction and model upgrades.

3. AI Generation: Strong Smarter Chat-to-Image Experience

AI Realism Model: A dedicated model that reduce the AI-generated look and improve natural realism in images.





A dedicated model that reduce the AI-generated look and improve natural realism in images. Nano Banana Series Model Support: Introduced Nano Banana series models supporting 512, 2K, and 4K image quality, with adjustable aspect ratios and canvas size for more flexible generation.





Introduced Nano Banana series models supporting 512, 2K, and 4K image quality, with adjustable aspect ratios and canvas size for more flexible generation. Conversational Editing Consistency: Users can edit images directly in chat, with memory improving consistency across generations and new prompts for easier generation and refinement.

ABOUT HITPAW FOTORPEA

HitPaw FotorPea is an all-in-one AI image enhancement, restoration, editing, and generation tool. It improves image quality through enhancement, restoration, and colorization, while also supporting prompt-based image generation and tools like background removal and object editing.

COMPATIBILITY AND PRICING

HitPaw FotorPea is compatible with Windows 11/10/8/7 (64-bit) and macOS 10.15 and above. Pricing starts at $22.39/Month for Windows and $25.59/Month for Mac.

To celebrate Father's Day, HitPaw is offering up to 50% off Yearly and Lifetime plans for a limited time.

For more information, visit:

Purchase HitPaw FotorPea for Windows

Purchase HitPaw FotorPea for Mac

ABOUT HITPAW

HitPaw is a trusted software company delivering AI-powered tools for photo, video, and audio creation. By combining advanced AI with intuitive interfaces, it empowers creators to produce professional-quality content with ease and efficiency.

Learn more: [OFFICIAL] HitPaw – AI Video, Photo & Audio Enhancer Solutions

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SOURCE HitPaw. Co., Ltd