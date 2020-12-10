HitPaw Launches the Ultimate Video Toolkit

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HitPaw proudly announces the launch of a remarkable new video toolkit that will reshape the way people edit their videos in this digital age. Founded in 2020, the emerging tech-startup is determined to lead the industry of digital content creation, especially in the fields of video editing, video conversion, image editing, meme making and several other areas.

"We are overjoyed to announce that this toolkit has all the video tools a user needs in one place, and it has many advantages over other similar software available online," said the CEO of HitPaw, while talking about the newly launched HitPaw Toolkit. In addition, HitPaw Toolkit has combined a wide range of useful features for video editing in a single software.

1. Cut Video:

Users can easily cut a video and split it into two or more and can extract their desired clip from a video. Users can cut the video in any length and anytime.

2. Add Music:

Moreover, HitPaw Toolkit also supports music addition to a video, which means that users can add music or a song or even background voice to their videos.

3. Video to GIF:

The one-of-a-kind toolkit also supports video conversion to GIF, which means that users can use a video as a meme as well. Use the software, converting your video to GIF becomes easy and quick.

4. Change Speed:

It also enables users to change the speed of the video as they can slow down or speed up the video as they desire.

Other features of HitPaw Toolkit include cropping or rotating a video, making a stop motion, and much more. HitPaw also features a watermark removal tool, and free conversion feature, which enables users to remove watermarks from their videos or convert their video into the format of their choice.

Pricing and Availability

Users can also enjoy this remarkable software online for free, while they can also download it for their computers with a monthly, quarterly, and annual subscription at the affordable prices of $3.99, $5.99, and $8.99, respectively.

Buy Now: https://www.hitpaw.com/purchase/buy-hitpaw-toolkit.html

About HitPaw:

HitPaw is an emerging tech-company with an aim to revolutionize the world of digital content creation and especially video editing. It is witnessing a growing number of satisfied users worldwide. Information: https://www.hitpaw.com/

