HitPaw Photo AI V3.0.0 Unveils with Enhanced Features for Photo Enhancer, AI Art Generation, and Object & Background Remover

News provided by

HitPaw

07 Dec, 2023, 14:51 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HitPaw, a pioneering AI-powered multi-media provider, announces the highly anticipated release of HitPaw Photo AI V3.0.0, a Game-Changing Upgrade to HitPaw Photo Enhancer. This revolutionary upgrade represents a significant leap, offering users a comprehensive and user-friendly suite of AI solutions in photo editing technology.

Continue Reading
HitPaw Photo AI V3.0.0
HitPaw Photo AI V3.0.0

Harnessing the power of AI-based technology, the new version caters to all user requirements by offering features to enhance photo quality, generate AI-generated photos to spur creativity, and remove objects and backgrounds from photos.

LET'S CHECK THE KEY FEATURES

  • Diverse Enhancement Tools: Transform Your Photos

HitPaw Photo AI introduces a wide range of tools to enhance photo quality and restore old photos, including AI face modeling, denoise modeling, colorization, color calibration, scratch repair, low-light enhancement, and various editing functions for customization. All tools operate automatically with just one click, simplifying the editing process.

  • Boundless Creative Potential: Transform Your Ideas into Art

HitPaw Photo AI empowers users to realize their artistic aspirations. By providing prompts for a photo and selecting desired styles and artists, Photo AI can bring these visions to life through image creation. Unleash your creativity and transform text into captivating works of art, allowing for endless expression and artistic exploration.

  • Effortless Object Removal: Refine Your Photos

Another standout feature of HitPaw Photo AI is its object remover, which not only enables users to eliminate unwanted elements from their photos, but also facilitates automatic background removal. The AI processing significantly reduces editing time, while the eraser function seamlessly caters to portraits, aged or stained photos, and general images featuring unwanted elements such as strangers and watermarks.

Learn more: https://www.hitpaw.com/photo-ai.html

Compatibility and Price

HitPaw Photo AI is now compatible with Windows 11/10/8/7 64-bit and above. The pricing starts from $29.99 USD for a month plan.

For more price checking and information, you can visit https://www.hitpaw.com/purchase/buy-hitpaw-photo-ai.html

About HitPaw

HitPaw is an emerging software company specializing in video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing meme-making, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world full of more creativity.

To know more, you may visit https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html and https://www.hitpaw.com/

Our Social Media

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQwRggaotgiMcPbiCOsJeBA

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hitpawofficial

X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/HitPawofficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hitpawofficial/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/HitPawofficialwebsite/ 

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

SOURCE HitPaw

Also from this source

HitPaw Voice Changer Unveils Exciting Features in V1.3.0 Update

HitPaw Voice Changer Unveils Exciting Features in V1.3.0 Update

HitPaw, a frontrunner in cutting-edge multimedia software, is thrilled to announce the impending release of HitPaw Voice Changer V1.3.0. This eagerly ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.