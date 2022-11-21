HitPaw Photo Enhancer V2.0.0 Updates the Multi-Task Processing & Combined Model for Portraits

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HitPaw has released HitPaw Photo Enhancer V2.0.0 that has been improved with advanced AI algorithm to make the photo enhancing as simple as possible. This is to suit people's higher-level demands of enhancing blurred&pixelated photographs, or even repair the old portrait photos. All the attributes of a image, such as sharpness, contrast, exposures, and resolutions, can be automatically adjusted by the powerful Artificial Intelligence. Moreover, all the Exif information, storing the important data about photos, will be saved after the enhancement in the latest version.

HitPaw Photo Enhancer V2.0.0

Let's dive in the new features of the update.

Keep Original File Information

After improvement, HitPaw Photo Enhancer will maintain Transparent Background and all Exif Data. When using a transparent background, you can overlay different colors, images, or forms to give your layout depth and/or eye-catching visual effects. Exif Information enables users to verify the exposure, ISO, shutter, GPS locations, and other settings.

Processing More Images At the Same Time

Image processing typically requires a lot of effort. HitPaw Photo Enhancer enables processing several photographs using the same AI models concurrently, with a maximum of 20 images processed, in order to increase efficiency.

Combined Models for Portraits

Users who want to fix an old picture usually give it two enhancements: Colorize Model and Face Model. HitPaw Photo Enhancer now includes combined models for portraits after assessing all user experience. The convenience of old photo fixing is provided by the Combined Models, which combine the Face Model and Colorize Model.

Supporting Customized Resolutions

Every image's resolution can be customized by HitPaw Photo Enhancer to suit the requirements. For example, YouTube thumbnails require images with a minimum resolution of 1280*720, while Dailymotion thumbnails call for an image with a minimum resolution of 640*360.

Compatibility and Price

HitPaw Photo Enhancer is now compatible with Windows 11/10/8/7(64-bit OS) & MacOS 10.15 and above. The pricing starts from $17.99 USD for a month plan. For more price checking and information, you can visit https://www.hitpaw.com/purchase/buy-hitpaw-photo-enhancer.html.

About HitPaw

HitPaw is an emerging software company specialized in video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing meme-making, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world be full of more creativity. To know more, you may visit https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html

