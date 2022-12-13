HitPaw Santa Stops Here: Pioneer in the digital creation tools industry, launches #HitPawChristmas event 2022

Join to Win $100 Amazon Cards, Coupon Code, Free License and Up to 67% Discount!

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis The Season! HitPaw is an emerging software company specialized in video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing, etc.

As the pioneer in the digital creation tools industry, launches #HitPawChristmas event 2022 Provides Amazon Cards in different accounts, coupon code, free license and up to 67% discount as well!

HitPaw brings the perfect Christmas spirit to you. This event starts from Dec. 13th, 2022 to Jan. 4th, 2023. Come and make a wish, and may your Christmas wishes come true in HitPaw.

Everyone has the same chance to win Amazon Cards($100, $50, $20, $10), $5 coupon code, or 1-month free license of HitPaw Video Converter, HitPaw Photo Enhancer, and HitPaw Video Enhancer. Join us and discover the secret of HitPaw Christmas tree. To participate in this draw, you just need a click, and you can be the lucky guy! We are also eager for you to share your luck or Christmas activities on social media with hashtag #HitPawChristmas!

Want to create eye-catching Christmas videos and share your interesting Christmas activities with your friends? Want to save amazing Christmas videos or music without any watermark and with no quality loss? HitPaw has prepared the BEST creator bundle that includes HitPaw Video Converter and HitPaw Video Editor.

In HitPaw Christmas, you just need to purchase HitPaw Video Converter and get HitPaw Video Editor for free at $39.95 for 1 year.

Don't have your desired product in the above activities? Don't worry. We are also offering a 67% limited time discount where you can find almost all of our desktop products. You can save up to 67% to be an impressive video creator.

Get HitPaw Watermark Remover Yearly at $9.99 for Win / $19.99 for Mac

for Win / for Mac Get HitPaw Video Editor Yearly at $20.99 for Win and Mac

for Win and Mac Get HitPaw Screen Recorder Yearly at $19.99 for Win and Mac

for Win and Mac Get HitPaw Photo Enhancer Yearly at $79.99 for Win and Mac

for Win and Mac Get HitPaw Video Enhancer Yearly at $99.99 for Win / $109.99 for Mac

How to Participate:

For more information or to participate in the event, visit: https://www.hitpaw.com/sales-promotion.html

About HitPaw:

HitPaw is an emerging software company specialized in video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world be full of more creativity.

To know more, you may visit: https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html and https://www.hitpaw.com/

