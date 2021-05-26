HitPaw Screen Recorder Simplifies Educators, Gamers, Bloggers, or Any Other Content Creators to Make Videos

Three Recording Mode

Record Screen-Capture the part creators want to record. Drag the selection and adjust the capture area size. With the magnifier, creators can locate at the accuracy position.

Record Webcam - Put creators' faces on the video is necessary when creators record online courses, reactions videos, study videos, etc. HitPaw Screen Recorder not only can record creators' face, but also support change creators' camera, its resolution, FPS and mirror the video.

Picture in Picture – Record picture in picture means that creators can record creators' screen and face at the same time. It has 4 options: Screen+Webcam, Webcam+Screen, Webcam, Screen and allows creators to switch any time. It also can change the PIP position and size based on creators' needs.

Capture Mouse and Keyboards

Capture Mouse – Capture creators' mouse lets video watchers understand what part creators are talking about. With the mouse effect setting, it can make the mouse clearer and more interesting.

Capture Keyboards – Open "Capture Keyboards", it allows video viewers know clearly what actions creators are doing on the keyboard. It is also available to change its color.

Segment Saving

Segment saving in HitPaw Screen Recorder helps creators auto save the recorded video in every 30 mins or the duration creators set.

Hardware Acceleration

Hardware acceleration enhances HitPaw Screen Recorder working speed on creators' computers.

Price and Compatibility

There are three price plans for HitPaw Screen Recorder. They are $14.99/month, $29.99/quarter, and $49.99/year. You can check the price via https://www.hitpaw.com/purchase/buy-hitpaw-screen-recorder.html.

Now, the first version of HitPaw Screen Recorder is only compatible with Windows 7/8/10 64 bits. It Mac version will come in 2 months.

About HitPaw

HitPaw is an emerging software company specialized in video editing, image editing, meme making, etc. Check more via https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html

