HitPaw Video Converter V2.4.0 Brings Big Updates to Convert, Download, and Edit

Let's find out what are the major updates for HitPaw Video Converter:

Download Playlist Videos from Streaming Websites

Instead copying every video's link in a playlist , HitPaw Video Converter now supports to download playlist from YouTube, Bilibili , SoundCloud , arte . tv , Dailymotion and so forth.





Instead copying every video's link in a playlist HitPaw playlist Bilibili SoundCloud arte tv Dailymotion Support Converting Apple Music and iTunes Music

Since Apple Music can only be played and downloaded on Apple devices, HitPaw Video Converter now supports to convert Apple Music, iTunes M4P music, and M4B audiobooks to MP3, M4A, Flac , and WAV without losing any quality.





Since Apple Music can only be played and downloaded on Apple devices, HitPaw audiobooks Flac WAV Download Tik Tok Without Watermark

Normally, Tik Tok videos are downloaded with its watermark. In order to give users a better experience, HitPaw Video Converter supports to download Tik Tok videos with no watermarks.

In addition to the 3 major functions, here are other optimized features:

Supports to crop video.

Supports to add watermarks to videos.

Supports to batch edit videos.

Add formats for VP9, Opus, and ProRes encoder.

Compatibility and Price

HitPaw Video Converter is now compatible with Windows including Win11 and Mac OS Monterey. Its pricing starts from $19.95 per month, $39.95 per year, and $79.95 for the lifetime. For more information checking, you can visit:

https://www.hitpaw.com/purchase/buy-hitpaw-video-converter.html

About HitPaw

HitPaw is an emerging software company specialized in files compressing, video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world be full of more creativity. To know more, you may visit https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html

Our Social Media

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQwRggaotgiMcPbiCOsJeBA

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hitpawofficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HitPawofficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hitpawofficial/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/hitpawvideoeditor/

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

SOURCE HitPaw