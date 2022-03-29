HitPaw Video Editor for Mac: Wonderful Editing Experience on Mac OS

Clean and User-friendly Interface

HitPaw Video Editor for Mac is aiming to help beginners edit videos like a pro, so a clean and simple user interface will lower the learning curve of beginners. Also, for those who are good at editing, HitPaw Video Editor for Mac's interface will improve their efficiency for editing work. Abundant Editing Elements and Materials

There are luxuriant filters, stickers, and transitions that are built-in HitPaw Video Editor for Mac. Over 100+ filters, 500+ stickers, and 100 transitions can make video editing endless possibilities and fun. Furthermore, various text styles and audio resources are impressive elements to interact with the audience via visual sense and auditory sense. Powerful and Efficient Editing Features

HitPaw Video Editor for Mac possesses every function that users need during video editing, including Trim, Rotate, Merge, Zoom, etc. If you want to simulate the camera movement or stabilize the picture due to the camera shake, Pan&Zoom will perfectly help you to do so. If you want to highlight the amazing moments when doing the sports, speed change will allow you to slow the picture so that audience will pay attention to every detail. Support Various Formats

HitPaw Video Editor for Mac also supports diversified video formats like MP4, MKV, MOV, AVI, WMV, etc. Apart from the video format, it can not only support popular formats like MP3, WAV, and WMA, but also the lossless audio formats like FLAC, AAC, and M4a. Therefore, no matter which devices you are using to take video, HitPaw Video Editor for Mac can serve you well. Moreover, HitPaw Video Editor for Mac can export up to 4K resolution at 60 FPS videos.

Compatibility and Price

HitPaw Video Editor is now compatible with Mac OS (10.13 or above) and Windows 11/10/8/7(64-bit OS), its pricing starts from $35.95 USD for a month plan. For more price checking and information, you can visit https://www.hitpaw.com/purchase/buy-hitpaw-video-editor-mac.html.

About HitPaw

HitPaw is an emerging software company specialized in video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing meme-making, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world be full of more creativity. To know more, you may visit https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html

