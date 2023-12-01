NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HitPaw, a frontrunner in cutting-edge multimedia software, is thrilled to announce the impending release of HitPaw Voice Changer V1.3.0. This eagerly anticipated update introduces groundbreaking features, including real-time AI voice modulation, immersive sound effects, and an interactive soundboard, promising users an unparalleled level of customization and entertainment.

HitPaw Voice Changer Unveils Exciting Features in V1.3.0 Update

Real-Time AI Voice Changer



In V1.3.0, HitPaw Voice Changer introduces real-time AI voice modulation, setting a new standard for dynamic and personalized audio experiences. Users can now change their voice with AI voice effects in real time (note: only support devices with/above Nvidia 4G and AMD 6G.)





The latest update also introduces an interactive soundboard that boasts an extensive collection of over 95 unique sound effects （will continously update), meticulously categorized to cater to various preferences. Whether users favor the charming sounds of animals, comical and amusing effects, or the trendy vibes of the moment, the HitPaw Soundboard is perfectly equipped to meet their needs. This comprehensive selection ensures that users can effortlessly integrate these effects into live broadcasts or calls, injecting a sense of delight and entertainment into their conversations. Whether utilized during live streaming sessions or within conversations, these effects serve as an ideal tool to enhance the overall enjoyment and engagement for both users and their audience.





In the latest V1.3.0 update, a myriad of intriguing and trending sound effects have been added, featuring diverse categories such as singer sounds from artists like Troye Sivan , Cardi B, Lisa, character sounds from personalities like Tom Hanks , Homer Simpson , and a variety of other captivating audio elements. This update caters to the diverse tastes of users by providing a rich selection of entertaining and popular effects for an enhanced and personalized experience.





The UI has been refined with a clearer layout, enhancing user-friendliness for a more straightforward experience. This adjustment is aimed at improving the overall user experience, ensuring users can navigate the application with ease.

For more information checking, you can visit:

https://www.hitpaw.com/hitpaw-voice-changer.html

About HitPaw:

HitPaw is an emerging software company specializing in video editing, voice-changing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo-enhancing etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world full of more creativity.

To know more, you may visit: https://www.hitpaw.com/

