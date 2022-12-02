HitPaw Watermark Remover V2.1.0 Brings New AI Image Watermark Remover

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HitPaw recently has released HitPaw Watermark Remover V2.1.0. The latest version of HitPaw Watermark Remover brings brand-new AI photo watermark remover for the best watermark removing results. Now HitPaw Watermark Remover not only support AI video watermark remover but also support AI image watermark remover.

This new automatic watermark remover function makes it much easier and quicker for users to ease watermark from photos. Let's find out the wonderful features of the Update for HitPaw Watermark Remover:

HitPaw AI Photo Watermark Remover

Brand-New AI Image Watermark Remover

HitPaw, as the industrial pioneer, brings the brand-new AI photo watermark remover to help you get rid of the watermarks from images using our powerful AI technology. Whether you're skilled professional or a novice, you can now remove watermark from any image with ease.

Remove Watermarks from Your Images Completely

Our AI technology not only help you automatically remove watermarks from photos but also make watermark removing more completely. You can easily erase any watermarks from photos perfectly without leaving any marks or destroying the image background.

Magically Remove Text, Sticker and Anything from Photos

Troubled by the annoying text on your images? HitPaw AI photo watermark remover can erase any watermarks including texts, stickers, date stamps, graphic logos, undesired tourists, and more from photos seamlessly.

Erase Multiple Watermarks from Photos Intelligently

No matter how many watermarks are placed on your photos, what type of watermarks they are, HitPaw Watermark Remover is capable of erasing them clearly with AI technology. No technical skills are required to complete the removing task.

3 Actions to Remove Watermark from a Photo

Removing watermarks from an image file is quick and easy with HitPaw Watermark Remover. Just upload your image to HitPaw, and utilize its handy selection tool to highlight watermark area, then the AI tech will clean it completely in a flash.

All Popular Image Formats Supported

HitPaw Watermark Remover support various image formats like jpg, jpeg, png, bmp, webp. Different forms of images can be uploaded simultaneously and it will keep the original quality of your photo.

Compatibility and Price

HitPaw Watermark Remover is now compatible with Windows including Win11 and Mac OS Monterey. Its pricing starts from $6.99 per month, $9.99 per year, and $25.99 for the lifetime. For more information checking, you can visit: https://www.hitpaw.com/purchase/buy-hitpaw-remove-watermark.html

About HitPaw

HitPaw is an emerging software company specialized in files compressing, video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world be full of more creativity. To know more, you may visit https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html

SOURCE Neotrope