HitPiece Officially Launches Music Artist NFT Platform and Announces First-of-its-Kind Partnership with Audible Magic to Ensure Authentic Experiences

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HitPiece , the easiest place to create and buy authentic music artist NFTs, has officially launched its platform out of beta. In addition, the company - to protect creators and other rights holders and demonstrate their commitment to authenticity - has announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with Audible Magic , the leader in identifying music rights that enable music use by social media platforms, NFT marketplaces, metaverses, and gaming applications.

The new integration with Audible Magic marks the first of its kind music NFT and Web 3.0 partnership incorporating automated identification services to determine ownership and related rights. Audible Magic's RightsRx™ service compares uploaded audio to its authoritative content registry of more than 25 million media assets from the creators, music labels and publishers. HitPiece will use Audible Magic's identification technology to help verify ownership of new music prior to minting of an NFT; thus ensuring only legitimate content is distributed. Audible Magic identifies content so creators can focus on maximizing Web 3.0's new revenue and engagement opportunities rather than losing earnings to fraudulent sellers.

"We're excited to join the rapidly growing innovative NFT, Metaverse and Web 3.0 marketplace with HitPiece to continue our commitment to protecting creator rights," said Vance Ikezoye, President and CEO of Audible Magic. "Through our extensive music registry, music creators and related rights holders on and off HitPiece can be assured the content they own is protected; or monetized where permission has been granted."

"Following many positive conversations with artists, we're excited to launch the official HitPiece platform to provide creators with a new way to engage with fans and build metaverse communities," said Rory Felton, CEO and co-founder of HitPiece and music industry veteran. "As someone who has seen every corner of the industry, too often creators are not in control of how and when they can release content. NFTs for music artists will continue to expand, and we're grateful for partners like Audible Magic who help us ensure we have guardrails to provide an easy and secure one-stop shop for those in the music community joining the expanding world of Web3."

Felton co-founded The Militia Group in 2000, a record label that Sony invested in and later acquired the major assets of. In 2021, he co-founded HitPiece to create an NFT marketplace that allowed music creators to easily mint digital assets and build the future of Web3 communities. Built for crypto first-timers, music artists/owners, and music fans, the platform makes NFTs simple to collect and show off, while providing a channel for artists to enjoy exclusive engagement opportunities with their fanbases. Once artists sign up and are verified, they are granted access to their own portal and page where they can upload creative content and control the minting, release, and utility of their NFTs. Fans can purchase NFTs from their favorite music creators to get access to exclusive experiences and content, including music, as well as show off their fandom in their own ultimate metaverse music room.

Since the end of the beta phase, HitPiece has collaborated and finalized deals with dozens of creators including ATL Jacob, who recently topped Billboard's Hot 100 Producers and Songwriters Charts. In addition to providing artists with their own page, the HitPiece team also guides creators and their teams through the creative ideation process, collaborating with them on launch timeline, marketing strategies, and community development initiatives in channels such as Discord.

"In music, Web3 has significant potential to be a catalyst for increasing artistic integrity, control, and engagement for any musician, no matter their reach," said ATL Jacob. "I'm grateful to partner with organizations like HitPiece that understand the business first-hand and put hardworking creators first, and I hope the rest of the industry continues to follow suit."

Creators can register with HitPiece now to begin minting and selling their NFT collections. Fans can connect to the marketplace with their private metamask wallet for their favorite artists' digital content and exclusive experiences at www.hitpiece.com . Additional wallet integrations to be announced in the future.

About HitPiece

HitPiece is a Web3 software that enables rights holders to sell and mint NFTs. Created by a team of music and blockchain experts, HitPiece is a conduit between the communities of collectors of NFT's and artists. All NFT's for sale on HitPiece are authentic and official straight from the creators, unlocking a new way for artists to engage with their fanbases and create a layer of community ownership. For more information or to begin using your cryptocurrency wallet to purchase exclusive experiences, access, content and more, visit https://www.hitpiece.com .

About Audible Magic

For more than 20 years, Audible Magic has innovated solutions to identify content, provide fulfillment solutions, manage rights, and monetize media. Audible Magic's Emmy-winning automatic content recognition (ACR) technology powers billions of monthly transactions. The Silicon Valley pioneer is the trusted intermediary between major platforms and rights holders (including labels, studios, distributors, publishers, and collectives). For more information, visit https://www.audiblemagic.com/ .

