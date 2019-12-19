HITRECORD Returns to Sundance Film Festival 2020 to Celebrate Its Vibrant Community with Live Projects, in Collaboration with Zappos

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HITRECORD , the creative collaboration platform founded by Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Jared Geller, today announced its return to the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. This marks a major homecoming for HITRECORD, which made its public debut at the Sundance Film Festival in 2010. To celebrate and highlight its diverse community of collaborators - the company will host two highly interactive events hosted by Joseph Gordon-Levitt and sponsored by Zappos , the customer service company that just happens to sell shoes, clothing and more.

As a creative collaboration platform, HITRECORD encourages anyone to engage in the creative process. This year's Festival events will spotlight the HITRECORD community, which includes more than 850,000 collaborators worldwide.The two tentpole events - on January 24 and 26 in the Sundance ASCAP Music Cafe venue on Main Street in Park City - will be livestreamed and everyone in the world is invited to participate via the HITRECORD app. The company will also be hosting additional livestreams throughout the Festival.

"Sundance Film Festival is the natural home to celebrate our 10-year anniversary and we can't wait to show off our inspiring community and the power of creativity," said CEO and co-founder Joseph Gordon-Levitt. "It's been really inspiring to see the art that has been made by the HITRECORD community. Our number one core value is community first, and we always look to inspire creativity through collaboration. Our events will be a great glimpse at that process, for both our in-person and virtual guests."

HITRECORD has grown tremendously since its initial debut at Sundance Film Festival. Initially launched as a production platform where anyone with an internet connection could participate in the creative process, the company now enables creative people from all over the world to lead projects and find collaborators. The Festival is an ideal opportunity to demonstrate the power of the HITRECORD platform and inspire the community - and beyond - to kick off new artistic projects.

The partnership between HITRECORD and Zappos is centered on the shared belief that while the final product is important, the experience of creating together is everything. The collaborative livestreaming events align with Zappos' 10 Core Values, ranging from the intuitive ("Be Adventurous, Creative, and Open-Minded") to the unexpected ("Create Fun and A Little Weirdness").

"At Zappos, our Core Values are more than just words, they're a way of life that we commit to not only as a business but as humans," said Tyler Williams, Head of Brand Aura, Zappos. "As humans, our community is much more expansive, and we wanted to invite our fellow beings to create and share with the world what these core values mean to them. The HITRECORD community blew us away with their interpretations, and we're beyond humbled to see the art our two companies joining forces helped inspired."

During the 2020 Festival, anyone from around the world at all experience levels can participate in the collaborative events via livestream on the HITRECORD platform at sundance.hitrecord.org , and Sundance Film Festival attendees can participate in person by RSVPing on hitrecordxzappos.rsvpify.com . Participants both online and in-person will use the HITRECORD app to collaborate with one another on projects that will be showcased during the events. The team will also be presenting finished projects—short films, music, and a whole bunch of weird videos—from the community's collaboration with Zappos.

About HITRECORD

HITRECORD is a creative collaboration platform for art and media projects of all kinds. Under the direction of co-founders Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Jared Geller, HITRECORD provides an opportunity for anyone to participate in the creative process regardless of location, background, experience and qualifications and gives everyone the outlet and opportunity to do what they find moving—whether it be writing, singing, playing, or making. The company's more than 850,000 users are able to collaborate together to create and complete each other's works, producing a more enriching end product than any one person's vision. HITRECORD has published books, released records, gone on tour, screened short films at Sundance and the Toronto International Film Festival, launched international campaigns with global brands, and produced two seasons of their Emmy-winning television show, "HITRECORD on TV". To join and learn more, visit hitrecord.org .

About Zappos.com

Established in 1999, Zappos.com is a leading customer service company and innovator in online retail, company culture, and organizational evolution. Specializing in shoes, clothing, and more, Zappos WOWs customers through its legendary 365-day return policy, fast/free shipping, and 24/7 friendly service. To learn more about how Zappos shares its unique culture with the world, visit ZapposInsights.com. Zappos.com LLC is a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc.

