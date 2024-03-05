Hitron Unveils Advanced 5G Fixed Wireless Gateway with WiFi 6

Empowering Internet Service Providers with Seamless Connectivity Solutions

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitron, a leading provider of innovative networking solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking 5G Fixed Wireless Gateway with WiFi 6. Crafted with the needs of Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in mind, this cutting-edge technology offers a comprehensive solution, combining robust Internet Failover capabilities with the flexibility of Cellular WAN connectivity, catering to both individual users and Small-to-Medium Businesses (SMBs) seeking connectivity from any location.

Hitron 5G Fixed Wireless Gateway

Unmatched Connectivity for ISPs and Their Customers

Hitron's 5G Fixed Wireless Gateway empowers ISPs to provide unparalleled connectivity solutions tailored for both individual users and Small-to-Medium Businesses (SMBs). With its advanced Cellular WAN capabilities, users can maintain seamless connectivity from virtually any location, whether they're working remotely, traveling, or simply on the move. This flexibility ensures uninterrupted access to communication, entertainment, and online activities, enhancing the overall user experience.

For SMBs, Hitron's solution unlocks a myriad of possibilities, facilitating connectivity for various applications such as cellular-connected fixed and pop-up stores, mobile Point of Sale (POS) systems, digital menu boards, and ordering stations. From managing transactions on the go to setting up temporary storefronts, SMBs can rely on Hitron's solution to deliver fast, reliable connectivity, thereby boosting operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Internet Failover

In today's ever-connected world, the demand for reliable connectivity remains paramount, particularly in scenarios involving adverse weather conditions or network disruptions. Hitron's 5G Fixed Wireless Gateway emerges as a trusted solution for ISPs seeking to elevate their service offerings and adapt to the evolving requirements of their clientele.

All-in-One Solution

Hitron's 5G Fixed Wireless Gateway offers ISPs everything they need in a single, integrated solution. With state-of-the-art hardware, an intuitive app for seamless setup and management, and a robust backend system for provisioning and troubleshooting, Hitron simplifies connectivity solutions, empowering ISPs to streamline their operations effortlessly.

Hitron's 5G Fixed Wireless Gateway with WiFi 6 sets a new standard for connectivity solutions, providing ISPs with the tools they need to deliver seamless, reliable connectivity to their customers, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go.

Availability:

The Hitron 5G Fixed Wireless Gateway, Model #D60 5G, is available now. For more information, contact the Hitron Sales Team.

About Hitron Technologies

With more than 30 years of experience, Hitron Technologies has been a global leader in providing innovative Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) to leading Broadband Service Providers all over the world. Our unwavering commitment to excellence and a deep understanding of the industry's evolving needs have made us the trusted partner of choice for service providers seeking to deliver high-performance connectivity to homes and businesses. With a strong focus on cutting-edge technology and cost-effective solutions, Hitron remains at the forefront of shaping the future of network connectivity. Hitron Technologies Americas Inc. is a subsidiary of Hitron Technologies and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

For more information, Lesley Kirchman, 888-844-8766, [email protected].

SOURCE Hitron Technologies Americas