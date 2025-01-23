HITRUST Delivers on Commitment to Make Third Party Risk Management Practical and Efficient

Announces General Availability of the HITRUST Assessment XChange for ServiceNow

FRISCO, Texas, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HITRUST, the leader in information security assurance for risk management and compliance, today announced the General Availability (GA) of the HITRUST Assessment XChange App for ServiceNow, a transformative solution that incorporates numerous HITRUST innovations to deliver practical and effective third party risk management to organizations of all sizes and maturities.

With this release, HITRUST delivers on its commitment to making strong, efficient, and effective TPRM truly practical by embedding its proven, best-in-class assurance programs directly into the ServiceNow platform—providing organizations with seamless automation, actionable insights, and reduced assessment fatigue.

Delivering Innovation: A Fully Integrated, Automated Approach to TPRM

The HITRUST TPRM XChange Application for ServiceNow enables organizations to seamlessly operationalize and integrate HITRUST's proven assessment and TPRM toolkit into the ServiceNow platform. It incorporates multiple industry innovations that increase the level of assurance while enhancing efficiency and effectiveness of third-party risk management across broad populations of third parties, including:

Cyber Threat-Adaptive Controls – Ensures relevance to emerging cyber threats, eliminating the need for additional, redundant questionnaires.

– Ensures relevance to emerging cyber threats, eliminating the need for additional, redundant questionnaires. Broad, Traversable Assessment Portfolio – Provides low, moderate, and high-risk vendor assessments (e1, i1, r2), along with newly released AI Risk Management and AI Security assessments, all built from the highly recognized HITRUST Framework.

– Provides low, moderate, and high-risk vendor assessments (e1, i1, r2), along with newly released AI Risk Management and AI Security assessments, all built from the highly recognized HITRUST Framework. Proven Assurance Methodology – HITRUST's programs achieve the lowest breach rates among assessed entities, as highlighted in the 2024 HITRUST Trust Report.

– HITRUST's programs achieve the lowest breach rates among assessed entities, as highlighted in the 2024 HITRUST Trust Report. Results Distribution System (RDS) – Enables seamless, detailed, and secure assessment results sharing into the ServiceNow platform enabling efficient and unmatched vendor control analysis.

– Enables seamless, detailed, and secure assessment results sharing into the ServiceNow platform enabling efficient and unmatched vendor control analysis. Automated Control Inheritance – Reduces redundant assessments by allowing vendors to reuse validated security controls across assessments.

By embedding HITRUST's prescriptive, scalable, and highly reliable cybersecurity assurance into ServiceNow, the Assessment XChange eliminates inefficiencies through pre-built yet customizable, vendor lifecycle workflows from onboarding to renewal, along with automations and secure data integrations to make risk management actionable—at scale.

Industry Excitement for the HITRUST Assessment XChange for ServiceNow

Daniel Nutkis, CEO, HITRUST

"HITRUST has always set the standard for information protection and cyber resilience. The release of the HITRUST Assessment XChange for ServiceNow marks a major milestone in our drive to close the remaining gaps for practical TPRM. By combining our world-class, proven assurances with the power of the ServiceNow platform, organizations can finally achieve scalable, effective, and efficient third-party risk management."

Ryan George, Senior Director, IT Security at UPMC

"HITRUST's Assessment XChange for ServiceNow addresses a critical need by consolidating third-party risk management functions into a single platform. The ability to operationalize trusted assurance methodologies and results data within ServiceNow allows organizations to streamline vendor assessments, improve risk insights, and reduce inefficiencies—making strong cybersecurity TPRM practical and scalable."

Tom Dill, Executive Director, AdventHealth

"AdventHealth is on a journey to enhance its 3rd Party Risk Management program through the use of ServiceNow. We look forward to integrating the HITRUST ServiceNow TPRM plugin to further strengthen and streamline our current processes."

Erica Volini, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Industries, Partners, and Go-To-Market at ServiceNow

"Partnerships succeed best when we lean into our unique skills and expertise and have a clear view into the problem we're trying to solve. HITRUST's Assessment XChange for ServiceNow extends our reach well beyond where we can go alone and represents the legacy and goals of the Now Platform. I am thrilled to see the continued innovation we will achieve together to help organizations succeed in the era of digital business."

Sean Jamison, Director of Security and Risk, Contender Solutions - A Presidio Company

"The HITRUST TPRM XChange App addresses a real-world challenge for organizations: how to manage vendor cybersecurity risk efficiently at scale. By integrating HITRUST's trusted frameworks into ServiceNow workflows, companies can improve their third-party risk processes without adding unnecessary complexity. This is an important step toward more practical, scalable cybersecurity TPRM."

Learn More and See the App in Action

Visit our website for information and a demonstration video on the HITRUST TPRM Solution and the HITRUST Assessment XChange for ServiceNow.

HITRUST continues to expand its integrations across enterprise platforms to help organizations seamlessly operationalize cybersecurity, privacy, and AI risk assurances. Stay informed about future innovations and updates.

About HITRUST

HITRUST, the leader in cybersecurity assurance used in risk management and compliance, offers certification programs for the application and validation of security, privacy, and AI controls. Informed by over 50 standards and frameworks, the company's threat-adaptive approach delivers the most relevant and reliable solutions, including multiple selectable and traversable assessments and certifications, an ecosystem of over 100 independent assessment firms, centralized quality reviews, reporting and certification, and a powerful SaaS platform enabling its program and process. For over 17 years, HITRUST has led the assurance industry and today is widely recognized as the most trusted solution to establish, maintain, and demonstrate security capabilities for risk management and compliance.

