HITT Contracting Thanks Frontline Construction Team Members with Unexpected Hardship Bonus for Essential Work Throughout COVID-19 Pandemic

"As we reflected on the incredible challenges of the last 18 months, we wanted to reward our team members for their unwavering dedication and commitment to our company, our projects, and our clients," said Kim Roy, chief executive officer of HITT. "In the early days of the pandemic, despite facing many unknowns, we proudly committed to making no layoffs at HITT, easing team member worries so they could focus on what was important – safety on-site, their health, and their families. Our people bravely showed up to work and overcame significant obstacles, pivoting to enhance safety and security through frequently changing COVID-19 protocols. These team members made us stronger, exemplified dedication and grit, and kept American construction running. The success of our firm in the most challenging times is thanks to our frontline workers. This financial bonus is just a small token of our most sincere gratitude for our greatest asset – our people."

The one-time bonuses were gifted on a sliding scale with the bulk shared with the company's frontline site operations team members and site workforce, as well as those that served as COVID-19 site marshals, ensuring the health and safety of their teams and subcontractor partners on jobsites across the nation. Additionally, HITT recognized its corporate resources team members such as human resources, accounting, IT, and marketing with bonuses for seamlessly pivoting their day-to-day operations throughout the pandemic to support changing business needs, including COVID-19 protocol creation and implementation, contact tracing efforts, digital transition to remote and hybrid work, and more.

In 2020, HITT delivered more than 20 million square feet across 1,367 projects nationwide. Today, the company continues to see new projects on the horizon as well as a substantial pipeline of backlog. As the pandemic continues, the firm is poised for a successful future thanks to the trust of their partners and clients, steadfast relationships with subcontractors, and the unwavering dedication of their hardworking team members.

About HITT Contracting Inc.

HITT Contracting provides a wide range of construction services, from core and shell building and renovations to interior fit-outs and service work—there's no job too large (or small) they can deliver. With 2020 revenues of more than $2.5 billion and 1,200+ team members in 12 office locations nationwide, HITT is ranked as one of the top 35 largest general contractors in the U.S. For more than 80 years, the Washington, D.C. area-headquartered company has been elevating the business of building nationwide through innovation, sustainability, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. Looking ahead, HITT is committed to focusing on the future and planning for what's next. Visit HITT.com for more information or connect on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

