HITT Employs Eyrus to Tackle Risk Mitigation in Addition to Compliance and Safety Support

WASHINGTON, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyrus Inc., a leading workforce data and analytics company empowering the construction industry, announces the release of a case study with HITT Contracting, a national general contractor ranked #38 in ENR's Top 400 Contractors in 2019.

Using simple real-time data points on workforce attendance, Eyrus software provided the right analytics, safety features, and information to support the HITT Contracting team in delivering their phased data center project on time and on budget.

The project challenge was two-fold. First, they needed a solution that provided accurate real-time attendance because the Midwest site is located in the middle of tornado alley. The potential natural disaster threats posed a serious safety concern for all workers on the construction site. HITT and the owner required constant, accurate, real-time data in the case of an emergency or evacuation. Second, key workforce information was required in-the-moment for real-time understanding of the project's cost and productivity.

Eyrus provided the best solution for real-time workforce data, reporting, and photo ID badging to meet the project needs, while aligning with the economic requirements of the project. HITT also discovered additional value throughout the project, increasing the ROI of the software.

"Construction inefficiency is a major obstacle for the industry. HITT is mitigating this by working with Eyrus. Eyrus has provided key data to HITT that improves critical decision making across all aspects of construction. The data integration we have with Eyrus allows for more accurate and efficient documentation for our clients," said John Niles, Manager Virtual Construction, HITT Contracting.

The ROI in time saved on the daily administration alone starts at 150% on dollars spent, but also more than 18% productivity increase on the superintendent's time. Most importantly, however, the peace of mind of knowing who is on-site and being prepared for an emergency is always invaluable.

View and download the full case study from Eyrus here.

About Eyrus

The Eyrus platform combines Workforce Visibility and Field Productivity to generate the ultimate Construction Workforce Intelligence. Using automated data collection in real-time, Eyrus provides simple and seamless solutions that enhance levels of workforce insight and support construction professionals in delivering their projects on time and on budget. Streamline workflows, increase collaboration, promote safety & security, and support compliance using workforce data straight from your site. Headquartered in Washington DC, Eyrus reaches nationwide and provides workforce data for construction projects totaling over $20 billion. Learn more at eyrus.com .

About HITT Contracting

Headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, HITT's 1,000+ construction professionals provide their clients a wide range of services—from base building construction and renovation, to corporate interior fit-outs, to service and emergency work. They offer the resources to support any and all commercial general contracting needs and rank #38 in ENR's Top 400 Contractor in 2019. Learn more at hitt.com .

CONTACT: Sarah El-Taher, sarah@eyrus.com

SOURCE Eyrus, Inc.

