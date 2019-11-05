HitTrax® and Amanda Chidester Join Forces Through 2020 Olympics

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HitTrax and the US Olympic softball team now have one of the most dangerous hitters in the world on their team - Reigning NPF Offensive Player of the Year, Amanda Chidester ('Chiddy').

Chidester, owner of multiple international gold medals and Player of the Year awards, and HitTrax, the world leader in baseball & softball analytics, have confirmed their partnership for the upcoming year. HitTrax is proud to join forces with not only an unbelievable athlete, but an incredible person who has a powerful story of resilience, tenacity and triumph throughout her career.

First and foremost, the HitTrax technology will be part of Chiddy's impressive daily sessions as she continues to hone her skills for the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. The real-time data, immediate feedback, and the ability to seamlessly couple advanced metrics with video analysis will assist in maximizing the power stroke of the two-time NFCA All-American and Big 10 Player of the Year.

"I've had the opportunity to participate in HitTrax events over the past year and the innovation and commitment to the sport has impressed me every time," stated Amanda. "The system is a gamechanger as it delivers the information we need to improve our craft in an intuitive manner. The data is always there and I'm able to see the difference in numbers with the subtle changes I make in my mechanics. The tool is invaluable."

"Chiddy is an extraordinary athlete and we are excited to welcome her to HitTrax," said Elena Bowman, Director of Softball Operations. "Her work ethic and commitment to greatness align closely with our core values and we know she will be an unbelievable ambassador for our brand. With such an exciting year ahead for the sport, we are thrilled to support Chiddy and her quest to bring home a gold for Team USA."

Along with her training regimen slated to take place at her alma matter Univ of Michigan, Chiddy will be participating in the roll-out of HitTrax clinics throughout the 2020 season. Stay tuned for the first official date and location.

