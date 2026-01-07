HitTrax Introduces the HitTrax REV™ Optical, AI-Assisted Pitching Analytics System at ABCA 2026

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HitTrax®, the industry leader in baseball and softball performance analytics and simulation, today announced the launch of HitTrax REV™, a next-generation, optical-based, AI-assisted data capture system designed to deliver advanced pitching metrics with unprecedented transparency, speed, and confidence. HitTrax REV will debut at the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Convention in Columbus, Ohio.

HitTrax REV enters the market alongside established radar-based systems, delivering comparable advanced metrics such as spin rate, spin axis, and spin efficiency, while offering a fundamentally different and more transparent approach powered by computer vision and artificial intelligence.

While Doppler radar systems infer pitch characteristics by analyzing reflected radio-frequency signals, HitTrax REV directly observes the baseball itself during flight. Using high-speed optical sensors combined with proprietary AI and neural-network algorithms, REV visually detects and tracks the actual seams of the baseball throughout the pitch.

The result is a system that does not merely infer spin but visually measures and validates the movement.

HitTrax REV leverages high-resolution imagery of the baseball to generate an AI-driven 3D seam model precisely overlaid on the real ball. Spin rate and spin axis are not only calculated, but visibly confirmed, enabling coaches and players to view true seam rotation frame by frame and better understand how grip, release, and mechanics influence pitch behavior.

HitTrax REV is designed for flexible deployment and can operate as a fully standalone system or integrate seamlessly with an existing HitTrax PRO installation. When paired with HitTrax PRO, REV can incorporate additional ball-flight and performance data to further enhance overall measurement depth, providing a unified pitching and hitting analysis within the HitTrax ecosystem.

HitTrax REV also incorporates HitTrax's Viewpoint™ video analysis module, extending visual validation beyond ball flight to the full pitching and hitting environment. Viewpoint is compatible with iPhone® devices and can record and synchronize up to four cameras simultaneously, providing a complete 360-degree view of the pitcher, hitter, and ball.

In addition to enhanced transparency, HitTrax REV delivers exceptionally fast processing speed, generating results in milliseconds. This near-instantaneous feedback provides a meaningful advantage over radar-based systems that often introduce noticeable latency between pitch release and data output. Ultra-low latency enables more fluid training sessions, immediate adjustments, and stronger cause-and-effect learning for pitchers and coaches.

This combination of visual confirmation and real-time feedback builds greater confidence in the data, supporting more effective instruction, more precise performance measurement, and clearer identification of meaningful gains in pitcher development.

"HitTrax REV represents a major step forward in pitching analytics," said Mike Donfrancesco, CEO & Founder of HitTrax. "By allowing coaches and players to see the spin and receive feedback instantly, we're removing ambiguity and delivering a level of clarity that fundamentally improves instruction and decision-making."

"While HitTrax REV is a powerful standalone pitching system, its capabilities expand even further when paired with the industry-leading HitTrax PRO. Together, the two platforms enable deeper analysis of swing decisions by connecting pitch characteristics, visual cues, and contact outcomes to deliver a more complete and actionable view of hitter performance than has ever been available to the training community."

HitTrax REV is designed for training facilities, professional and collegiate teams, and player-development environments seeking professional-grade pitching analytics with intuitive visual feedback and seamless integration into the broader HitTrax ecosystem.

HitTrax REV is targeted to ship in Q2 2026. Pricing will be announced shortly, with advance orders opening in February 2026.

Attendees of the 2026 ABCA Convention are invited to experience HitTrax REV firsthand and see how optical, AI-driven pitching analysis is redefining confidence, speed, and trust in performance data.

