HIV Drugs Market size is set to grow by USD 10.47 billion from 2023-2027, AbbVie Inc., Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd and Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., and more to emerge as Some of the Key Vendors, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global HIV drugs market size is estimated to grow by USD 10477.51 mn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.46% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 49%.

For more insights on the forecast market size and historic data (2017 - 2021) - Buy Now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global HIV Drugs Market 2023-2027

Major Players in the Market

Numerous companies are capitalizing on this growing trend by implementing strategic measures such as alliances, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions. Among the notable players in the cheese based snacks market are:

AbbVie Inc., Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cipla Ltd., Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hetero Labs Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Lupin Ltd., Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Strides Pharma Science Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Viatris Inc., Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Review

The HIV Drugs Market encompasses a range of pharmaceutical products designed to manage and treat HIV infections. Key HIV drugs include Atripla, Complera, Prezcobix, Stribild, Genvoya, Odefsey, Symtuza, Triumeq, Descovy, Dovato, Emtriva, Epivir, Epzicom, and Efavirenz tablets. These medications are essential for managing the prevalence of HIV in the patient population, particularly in regions with high infection rates. New product launches in the HIV drugs market continue to drive innovation, with imports and exports playing a significant role in the healthcare products industry. The HIV infection, a viral infection, can be diagnosed through various testing procedures, and early detection is crucial for effective treatment with HIV medications.

Key Market Drivers

The HIV drugs market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of HIV, a viral infection that weakens the immune system, leading to acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS). The demand for HIV drugs is driven by the rising number of new HIV infections and expanding high-risk populations, such as men who have sex with men, intravenous drug users, and sex workers. HIV medications are available at various outlets, including hospital pharmacies, drug stores, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. New product launches, such as Juluca, a fixed-dose combination of dolutegravir and rilpivirine, continue to enter the market, offering innovative treatment options. Import and export of HIV drugs is a crucial aspect of the healthcare products industry. Various classes of HIV drugs, including integrase inhibitors, protease inhibitors (PIs), fusion inhibitors, CCR5 antagonists, post-attachment inhibitors, and pharmacokinetic enhancers, are used to target different stages of the HIV infection. Patients require regular access to HIV medications to maintain CD4 cell counts and prevent the progression of HIV to AIDS. Some commonly used HIV drugs include Efavirenz tablets, Atripla, Complera, Prezcobix, Stribild, Genvoya, Odefsey, Symtuza, Triumeq, Descovy, Dovato, Emtriva, and Epivir. These medications play a vital role in managing the HIV infection and improving patient outcomes.

Challenges and Opportunities

The global HIV drugs market faces a formidable challenge with the emergence of drug resistance. The high mutation rate of HIV, the human immunodeficiency virus, allows it to develop resistance to antiretroviral drugs, such as Epzicom, Truvada, Biktavir, Edurant, Aptivus, Kaletra, Lexiva, Norvir, Viracept, Selzentry, Fuzeon, Rukobia, Isentress, Tivicay, and Apretude. Treatment failure can result, compromising the effectiveness of these HIV medications in suppressing viral replication. HIV medications are available at various outlets, including hospital pharmacies, drug stores, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The prevalence of HIV infection necessitates continuous new product launches, import, and export of healthcare products. Efavirenz tablets, a common antiretroviral drug, belong to various drug classes, including combination HIV medicines, integrase inhibitors, protease inhibitors (PIs), fusion inhibitors, CCR5 antagonists, post-attachment inhibitors, and pharmacokinetic enhancers. Adherence to prescribed treatment regimens and adequate drug potency are crucial to prevent drug resistance. Regular HIV testing procedures are essential to identify and manage HIV infection effectively.

The HIV drugs market has witnessed significant growth due to the expanding access to life-saving ART for people living with HIV. CD 4 cells play a crucial role in identifying HIV infection. Key HIV medications like Atripla, Complera, Prezcobix, Stribild, Genvoya, Odefsey, Symtuza, Triumeq, Descovy, Dovato, Emtriva, Epivir, Epzicom, Truvada, Biktavir, Edurant, Aptivus, Kaletra, Lexiva, Norvir, Viracept, Selzentry, Fuzeon, Rukobia, Isentress, Tivicay, Apretude, and Juluca are essential HIV treatments. Increased funding and resources from governments, international organizations, and NGOs have improved healthcare systems and infrastructure, enabling the production and distribution of generic versions of these HIV drugs. Hospital pharmacies, drug stores, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies facilitate the import and export of HIV medications, ensuring their availability to the patient population. New product launches continue to address the viral infection's prevalence and the need for effective HIV treatments.

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Market Overview

The HIV Drugs Market encompasses a range of products designed to manage and treat HIV infection. These drugs include antiretrovirals, such as those produced by HIV, HIV, and Atriva. They are used to inhibit the replication of the HIV virus, preventing its spread in the body. Drugs like Truvada and Prezcobix are used for pre-exposure prophylaxis, while others like Efavirenz, Nevirapine, and Epivir are used for post-exposure prophylaxis and treatment. The market also includes drugs for managing HIV-related complications, such as Kaletra and Norvir. The use of these drugs is essential for managing HIV infection and preventing its progression to AIDS. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of HIV infection worldwide and the need for effective treatment options. The market is also influenced by factors such as drug pricing, regulatory approvals, and research and development activities.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio