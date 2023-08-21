HIV Drugs Market size to grow by USD 10.47 biilion from 2022 to 2027 | Expanding access to HIV treatment is a major trend -Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The HIV drugs market is estimated to grow by USD 10,477.51 million at a CAGR of 5.46% from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio- Download a Sample Report

Companies : 15+, Including AbbVie Inc., Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cipla Ltd., Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hetero Labs Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Lupin Ltd., Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Strides Pharma Science Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Viatris Inc., and Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., among others

HIV drugs market - Company Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling companies to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies including - AbbVie Inc., Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cipla Ltd., Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hetero Labs Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Lupin Ltd., Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Strides Pharma Science Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Viatris Inc., and Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

HIV Drugs Market – Market Dynamics

Key Drivers- The increasing prevalence of HIV aids worldwide is a key factor driving market growth.

Major Trends- Expanding access to HIV treatment is a major trend in the market.

Significant Challenges

The increasing drug resistance among individuals is a significant challenge restricting market growth. HIV, with its high mutation rate, can become resistant to the antiretroviral drugs used in treatment. Failure to adhere to prescribed regimens and inconsistent use can cause viral mutations and resistance, which can lead to ineffective antiviral therapy. In addition, drug-resistant strains of HIV can spread to others, increasing health risks. Addressing this problem requires increased investment in healthcare and spending on labs. Hence, increasing drug resistance among individuals is expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

The HIV drugs market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as prospects.

HIV Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.46% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 10,477.51 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.55 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 49% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cipla Ltd., Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hetero Labs Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Lupin Ltd., Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Strides Pharma Science Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Viatris Inc., and Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

