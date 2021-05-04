HIV medicines among latest hard-to-find drugs available through AllianceRx Walgreens Prime

ORLANDO, Fla., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cabenuva (cabotegravir/rilpivrine), the first and only once-monthly complete injectable treatment is available through AllianceRx Walgreens Prime for adults living with human immunodeficiency virus type 1 (HIV-1). Manufactured for ViiV Healthcare by GlaxoSmithKline, Cabenuva provides an alternative to patients who relied on a daily oral treatment regimen.

HIV is a virus that attacks the body's immune system. If not treated, it can lead to acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS).1 HIV-1 is the predominant type of HIV worldwide, making up 95 percent of all HIV cases worldwide.2 Cabenuva a complete regimen for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in those who are virologically suppressed on a stable antiretroviral regimen with no history of treatment failure and with no known or suspected resistance to either cabotegravir or rilpivirine.

In addition to Cabenuva, adult patients with HIV/AIDS who are on antiretroviral therapy (ART) also have access through the specialty pharmacy to Mytesi® (crofelemer), the only FDA-approved treatment for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in this patient population. One in five people living with HIV suffer from chronic diarrhea.

"I'm proud of the fact that manufacturers choose AllianceRx Walgreens Prime to manage these life-changing medications for individuals with these conditions," says Tracey James, RPh, senior vice president of pharmacy services at AllianceRx Walgreens Prime. "However, access to medication is just part of our treatment approach. Our pharmacists use an integrated care management program to deliver comprehensive and collaborative care for patients throughout their care journey."

AllianceRx Walgreens Prime, one of the largest specialty and home delivery pharmacies in the country, provides medicine for patients with certain rare, chronic and complex conditions. Known as limited distribution drugs (LDDs), the following specialty medicines are also now available through AllianceRx Walgreens Prime:

Xtandi ® (enzalutamide) capsules and tablets, manufactured by Astellas, is used to treat prostate cancer when surgery or other medicines have not worked or have stopped working. Enzalutamide is also used to treat prostate cancer that has spread to other parts of the body (metastatic).





(enzalutamide) capsules and tablets, manufactured by Astellas, is used to treat prostate cancer when surgery or other medicines have not worked or have stopped working. Enzalutamide is also used to treat prostate cancer that has spread to other parts of the body (metastatic). Bronchitol ® (mannitol inhalation powder), manufactured by Chiesi USA , Inc., is used as add-on maintenance therapy to improve pulmonary function in adult patients 18 years of age and older with cystic fibrosis. Adults must pass the Bronchitol Tolerance Test administered by their provider before using the treatment.





(mannitol inhalation powder), manufactured by Chiesi , Inc., is used as add-on maintenance therapy to improve pulmonary function in adult patients 18 years of age and older with cystic fibrosis. Adults must pass the Bronchitol Tolerance Test administered by their provider before using the treatment. Hemady® (dexamethasone tablets 20 mg), manufactured by Acrotech, is used with other anti-myeloma products for treatment of adults with multiple myeloma. Before Hemady, oral dexamethasone was only available in lower-strength tablets. Hemady helps reduce the number of pills patients need to take to achieve the dose.

For full prescribing information any warnings for these medicines, please visit the manufacturer websites or dailymed.nlm.nih.gov.

About AllianceRx Walgreens Prime

AllianceRx Walgreens Prime (alliancerxwp.com) is a specialty and home delivery pharmacy that strives to provide exceptional care throughout a patient's treatment journey with the medications they need every day. Formed in 2017 through a collaboration between Walgreens, one of the nation's largest chain drug stores, and Prime Therapeutics, a leading pharmacy benefit manager, the company offers tools and resources for patients, providers and health plans to deliver the optimal health outcomes. The company is headquartered in Orlando, Fla. and its pharmacies are accredited by several national pharmacy accreditation services.

Media Contact

Adrienne Foley, APR

External communications manager

[email protected]

1 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

2 HealthLine

SOURCE AllianceRx Walgreens Prime

Related Links

http://www.alliancerxwp.com

