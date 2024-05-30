Hive & Colony: A Given For Father's Day Gifting

Give Dad the gift of personalization and premium suiting

MIAMI, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hive & Colony, a bespoke menswear brand known for its craftsmanship and personalized services, is marking Father's Day with a special opportunity. For a limited period, customers who purchase Hive & Colony gift cards will receive an additional dollar amount, offering extra value for those considering a customized gift.

From June 2 through 16, customers will receive an added dollar amount on the purchase of any gift card of the below values:

Hive & Colony's commitment to quality and personalization is evident in every garment they produce. The brand's bespoke process includes a comprehensive consultation, detailed measurements, and a choice of the finest fabrics, all tailored to create a distinctive and elegant look. Photo courtesy of Hive & Colony.

With the purchase of a $300 gift card, receive an additional $50 with promo code FD50 .

gift card, receive an additional with promo code . With the purchase of a $500 gift card, receive an additional $100 with promo code FD100 .

gift card, receive an additional with promo code . With the purchase of a $1000 gift card, receive an additional $250 with promo code FD250.

This exclusive offering allows customers to present loved ones with a premium shopping experience, where they can explore Hive & Colony's exquisite range of bespoke garments and accessories. Hive & Colony's commitment to quality and personalization is evident in every garment they produce. Each piece is meticulously crafted to fit the unique measurements and style preferences of the individual, ensuring unparalleled comfort and sophistication. The brand's bespoke process includes a comprehensive consultation, detailed measurements, and a choice of the finest fabrics, all tailored to create a distinctive and elegant look.

"We are thrilled to offer this special promotion as a way to celebrate Father's Day and show our appreciation for our valued customers," said Kevin Scott, COO of Hive & Colony. "A gift card is the perfect way to introduce someone to the bespoke experience, especially the special father figure in your life who deserves to enhance his style and delight in the personalized shopping experience we offer."

To take advantage of this limited-time offer, customers can purchase gift cards online at Hive & Colony's website or visit any of the brand's 11 retail locations across the country. With the choice of a physical gift card in sleek, signature packaging or an easily accessible e-gift card, creating a custom Hive & Colony look becomes even more seamless for the father figure who appreciates a no-fuss shopping experience.

About Hive & Colony

From the streets of Manhattan to its first showroom in Boston, Hive & Colony has pollinated its vision of redefined menswear from coast to coast. Through the utilization of 1,000+ rich materials and 3D measurement technology, Hive & Colony has tailored a custom shopping experience as unique as it is luxurious. Sophistication is never sacrificed through Hive & Colony's array of hand-crafted Italian accessories or custom suits and tuxedos. To book an individualized experience at a showroom visit hiveandcolony.com or follow on Instagram at @hiveandcolony and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/hiveandcolony/.

