Hive & Colony Celebrates Grand Opening of Madison Avenue Store

Nov. 28, 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hive & Colony, the renowned bespoke menswear destination, is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location on Madison Avenue in the heart of New York City.

Hive & Colony, the renowned bespoke menswear destination, is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location on Madison Avenue in the heart of New York City. Photo courtesy of Hive & Colony.
Hive & Colony, the renowned bespoke menswear destination, is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location on Madison Avenue in the heart of New York City. Photo courtesy of Hive & Colony.

Located at 485 Madison Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, Hive & Colony's newest location opened its doors on November 18th with an eventful opening celebration featuring a special live performance by Odiseas, an up-and-coming artist based in New York. Guests, who included Michael Gregson Reinert, Dan Michel, Jordan Mittman, Matt Gulielmi, Jack Spies, and other influencers and notables mixed and mingled with bubbles and canapes. 

The Madison Avenue store, the brand's second location in New York and 11th in the nation, is set apart from other locations by providing unique offerings for its customers including:

  • Dormeuil Fabric Selection:
    • Exclusive to Madison Ave., customers can indulge in a curated selection of Dormeuil fabrics, adding an extra layer of luxury to their wardrobe.
  • Innovative Floor Mapping Projection:
    • Experience cutting-edge technology with floor mapping projection in the store's window. Witness white suits adorned with dynamic images, changing throughout the day – a captivating and innovative tech piece that adds a touch of modern artistry to the shopping experience.

From now through December 31st, 2023, customers who spend $1000 on any Hive & Colony custom garment(s) at the Madison Avenue location will receive $250 off their purchase.

Click here to schedule your appointment at the newest Madison Ave. showroom, or one of our 10 other showrooms nationwide to build your custom wardrobe for this winter. 

Marianella Mace, Chief Marketing Officer at Hive & Colony: "New York City is never short of creative expression, often through locals' show stopping wardrobes. We are thrilled to be open on the iconic Madison Avenue, bringing our unique, bespoke offerings to the people of Manhattan and beyond."

About Hive & Colony

From the streets of Manhattan to its first showroom in Boston, Hive & Colony has pollinated its vision of redefined menswear from coast to coast. Through the utilization of 1,000+ rich materials and 3D measurement technology, Hive & Colony has tailored a custom shopping experience as unique as it is luxurious. Sophistication is never sacrificed through Hive & Colony's array of hand-crafted Italian accessories or custom suits and tuxedos. To book an individualized experience at a showroom visit hiveandcolony.com or follow on Instagram at @hiveandcolony

