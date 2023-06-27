Hive & Colony Offers Boardroom Basics That Aren't Boring

H&C Retail Management LLC

27 Jun, 2023, 08:04 ET

 Bespoke menswear brand creates elevated essentials for workwear wardrobes

MIAMI, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The key to building business relationships is a strong first impression. With Hive & Colony's bespoke custom suits created with high-quality materials and pristine tailoring, businessmen can always put their best foot forward. When shopping for boardroom basics and beyond, the experts at Hive & Colony are raising the bar.

With Hive & Colony's bespoke custom suits created with high-quality materials and pristine tailoring, businessmen can always put their best foot forward. Photo courtesy of Hive & Colony.

Hive & Colony's fine materials and handcrafted accessories elevate looks for every industry. For everyday workwear, navy blue is chicly classic as it represents confidence, calmness, and versatility. For a client happy hour, it's important to have both classy and breathable basics. At Hive & Colony, it's never about what everyone else is wearing, and always about what suits you. Hive & Colony offers a level of craftsmanship and care from the moment a customer steps in the showroom, that translates to confidence in the boardroom. Confidence comes only from a unique look that displays sophistication and personality through quality tailoring and materials.

"The Hive & Colony experience was built for the busy professional," said Mche Montgomery, Director of Store Operations at Hive & Colony. "We understand the importance of an exceptional, well-fitting suit. Quality tailoring is key to looking and feeling your best in the workplace. We want our clients to feel comfortable when they set foot in a Hive & Colony location. Our stylists are experts in their field and work to get to know each client, and their fashion and tailoring preferences to ensure each experience of creating a custom suit is seamless."

With a glass of complimentary whiskey in hand and the guidance of an expert stylist, the bespoke journey begins. A state-of-the-art 3D body scanner takes all necessary measurements and draws a diagram to illustrate posture, pose, and stance in just a matter of seconds. From there, clients work with their stylist to choose from a rich selection of 1,000+ luxury materials, and an array of colors, patterns, and textures, sourced from renowned mills and tanneries from around the world. A custom, perfectly fitted suit is delivered in three to four weeks.

At Hive & Colony, each client will walk out of the showroom feeling confident that their flawless fit is in the works. To learn more, visit hiveandcolony.com.

About Hive & Colony
From the streets of Manhattan to its first showroom in Boston, Hive & Colony has pollinated its vision of redefined menswear from coast to coast. Through the utilization of 1,000+ rich materials and 3D measurement technology, Hive & Colony has tailored a custom shopping experience as unique as it is luxurious. Sophistication is never sacrificed through Hive & Colony's array of hand-crafted Italian accessories or custom suits and tuxedos. To book an individualized experience at a showroom visit hiveandcolony.com or follow on Instagram at @hiveandcolony

