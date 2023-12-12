Hive & Colony Offers Holiday Gifting Solutions Tailored to the Modern Man

Give the gift of the perfect fit heading into 2024

MIAMI, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Choosing a unique gift for a special man is a tall task, and nothing tops a gift that is distinct to them and their personality. This December and January, bespoke menswear brand, Hive & Colony, is the destination for a gift that fits him head-to-toe and has tailored a custom shopping experience as unique as it is luxurious offering an array of hand-crafted Italian accessories or timeless, custom suits and tuxedos.

Hive & Colony offers premium bespoke menswear solutions with its range of quality materials and expert stylists who guarantee a pristine fit for each unique client, based on their personal comfort and style preferences. For a limited time, the bespoke menswear brand is offering an exclusive promotion on gift cards – every man's favorite thing.

Promotion Details:

From December 11 to January 7, Hive & Colony will offer an added dollar amount on the purchases of any gift card of the below values.

  • With the purchase of a $300 gift card, receive an additional $50 with promo code HC50.
  • With the purchase of a $500 gift card, receive an additional $100 with promo code HC100.
  • With the purchase of a $1000 gift card, receive an additional $250 with promo code HC250.

The promotion, which runs into early January, gives gifters an opportunity to set up the men in their life with a sleek new wardrobe for 2024. The new year brings a chance to stand out amongst the crowd at important events including weddings, corporate galas, happy hours, and more.

Gift cards can be purchased in-store at one of Hive & Colony's 11 showrooms throughout the country, or online at https://www.hiveandcolony.com/gift-cards. To set up an appointment with a Hive & Colony stylist at the nearest showroom, visit https://www.hiveandcolony.com/locations.

Kevin Scott, Chief Operating Officer at Hive & Colony: "Nothing instills confidence in a man like a tailored suit. If the man in your life is looking for ways to upgrade his style in 2024, Hive & Colony has the best materials, accessories, and team of stylists to do just that. A gift card for this one-of-a-kind, luxury experience is the answer to any gifting stress this season."

About Hive & Colony

From the streets of Manhattan to its first showroom in Boston, Hive & Colony has pollinated its vision of redefined menswear from coast to coast. Through the utilization of 1,000+ rich materials and 3D measurement technology, Hive & Colony has tailored a custom shopping experience as unique as it is luxurious. Sophistication is never sacrificed through Hive & Colony's array of hand-crafted Italian accessories or custom suits and tuxedos. To book an individualized experience at a showroom visit hiveandcolony.com or follow on Instagram at @hiveandcolony and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/hiveandcolony/.

