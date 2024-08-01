HIVE Interactive Teams Up with VISIT DENVER to Pioneer AI Training in the DMO Industry

DENVER, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HIVE Interactive, a pioneering leader in AI integration and human-centered learning, is excited to announce a partnership with VISIT DENVER to launch a unique AI development training program specifically tailored for Destination Marketing Organizations (DMOs). This innovative initiative is designed to empower VISIT DENVER's team with cutting-edge AI strategies and tools to enhance the visitor experience, improve promotional tactics build policy, and drive business growth in the region.

VISIT DENVER is dedicating the time and resources necessary to fully integrate AI into its operations. This partnership underscores their commitment to staying ahead of the curve and leveraging powerful AI tools to set a new industry standard—a move that will undoubtedly benefit the Denver hospitality community in incredible ways.

"Over the last several years HIVE has been working with organizations all over the world to help them implement key strategies for both human skills development and critical AI tools usage," says HIVE CEO, Mitch Mitchem, "We're honored to work with such a forward-thinking team at VISIT DENVER to combine the best of AI technology with the essential human elements that make their work in the tourism industry so impactful and we applaud them for enhancing their mission by integrating the many AI tools."

The program, meticulously crafted by HIVE Interactive, follows a comprehensive three-stage model tailored specifically for VISIT DENVER. It begins with an all-staff kickoff event, setting the foundation for AI literacy and exploring the vast opportunities AI presents in destination marketing. The subsequent hands-on workshops will dive deep into department-specific AI applications, providing practical skills and tailored solutions to enhance day-to-day operations. The final stage culminates in a membership-wide presentation, offering advanced insights and introducing a new AI policy to guide ethical and effective AI integration across the organization.

"We're excited to work with Mitch and his team to harness the power of AI in a way that enhances our operations while staying true to our core values of human connection and personalized service," said Richard Scharf, CEO of VISIT DENVER.

This initiative highlights HIVE Interactive's mission to bridge the gap between emerging technologies and essential human skills, ensuring that Denver remains a leading destination in an increasingly digital world.

About HIVE Interactive:

HIVE Interactive is a disruptive force in the integration of human skills (presentation, leadership communications) and emerging technologies, dedicated to revolutionizing the way organizations engage with AI as well as their people. Led by visionary CEO, learning and development expert, and former tech CEO Mitch Mitchem, HIVE Interactive is committed to preserving the essential qualities that define our humanity while applying the most effective AI tools to achieve tangible, practical results. Their programs are designed to foster real behavioral change for corporations, increase awareness and skills around AI tools, and explore their impactful applications. HIVE is also a leader in engaging corporate learning, entertainment, and keynote presentations by its CEO.

