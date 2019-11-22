Hive Learning Launches the Inclusion Works Leaders Network -- a Digital Community for D&I Leaders

LONDON and NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hive Learning — the peer learning platform that radically accelerates innovation, collaboration and inclusion — is proud to launch the Inclusion Works Leaders Network ; an exclusive online community for D&I leaders and culture visionaries.

In their latest State of Diversity and Inclusion in Tech report, Atlassian identified a 50% decrease in individual participation in company-wide D&I initiatives. Mandatory unconscious bias training coupled with slow progress means employees are falling out of love with the D&I agenda.

While building a more diverse and inclusive workforce remains a priority for many of the world's most forward-thinking organisations, recent data tells us that progress isn't just slow, it's stalled.

Hive Learning is passionate about helping people make progress faster. That's why the Inclusion Works Leaders Network will enable culture leaders to connect with other senior peers from diverse companies, industries and countries to swap ideas and insights on powerful tactics and troubleshoot the most pressing challenges to put inclusion into action on the ground, every day.

Hive Learning 's work in the D&I space began in 2018 with the launch of Inclusion Works , a habit-forming digital inclusion program that empowers every person in every organisation to be more inclusive every day.

As Hive Learning built the toolkit and spoke with 100s of diversity and inclusion leaders, they realised these insights needed to be shared far and wide. This led to the launch of the Inclusion Works podcast in January 2019.

As part of Hive Learning 's mission to build a more inclusive world, in the summer of 2019, they began publishing key insights and learnings, and free content on essential inclusive management skills on their website. The Inclusion Works Leaders Network is the latest instalment of their Inclusion Works initiative.

Hive Learning CEO Angus McCarey comments:

"At Hive Learning , we live and breathe collaboration. As a peer learning platform, we strongly believe that tapping into the power of your peers is how you help each other go faster — because it is networks that innovate and drive change. So our mission drove us to create the digital toolkit initially, then the podcast, and now a network for leaders.

"We're on a mission to build the world's best family of digital products in the D&I space and we're not finished yet. In the Inclusion Works Leaders Network , culture leaders can swap ideas, troubleshoot challenges, and access practical tools and fresh insights. We hope to see you there."

About the Inclusion Works Leaders Network

The Inclusion Works Leaders Network is a new space to swap ideas and insights with D&I leaders and culture visionaries on the most pressing challenges and powerful tactics to put inclusion into action on the ground, every day.

Connect with other senior peers to swap ideas and perspectives

Troubleshoot challenges, and debate the hottest controversial topics in inclusion

Access exclusive insights from D&I visionaries — get a one-stop-shop to the latest news shaping the inclusion debate

Get the opportunity to shape our Inclusion Works research agenda where we unlock insights on the most pressing challenges our industry faces

About Hive Learning

Hive Learning — the peer learning platform — gives organisations a radically faster route to inclusion, collaboration and innovation. Our unique combination of a mobile-first peer learning platform, with an action-orientated content format, and agile learning activation services, helps organisations embed the behaviours critical for growth.

Hive Learning partners with more than 50 leading organisations, including Jaguar Land Rover, Sky, PepsiCo, Deloitte, The Football Association and the International Olympic Committee.

Founded by world-renowned coach Sir Clive Woodward and backed by the UK's leading Venture Builder, Blenheim Chalcot, Hive Learning has a heritage of high performance and is on a mission to help people get better together every day.

Visit hivelearning.com to learn more.

