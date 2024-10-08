Hive Pro, Inc. Appoints Bryan McCreedy as Vice President of Sales for North America

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hive Pro, Inc., a leading provider of Threat Exposure Management, is excited to announce the appointment of Bryan McCreedy as Vice President of Sales for North America. With over 20 years of experience driving sales growth and business transformation across various industries, Bryan will play a pivotal role in scaling Hive Pro's presence across the North American market.

"We're truly excited to welcome Bryan to Hive Pro," said Anand Choudha, CEO of Hive Pro, Inc. "North America has been a key growth region for us, and we've already built a strong foundation here. With Bryan's experience and leadership, I'm confident he'll help us amplify the success we've achieved so far. His leadership in the region will be an invaluable asset as we continue to expand and support our customers in gaining visibility and control over their critical threat exposure."

Bryan McCreedy is a visionary sales leader, speaker, and cybersecurity executive with a proven track record of driving exponential revenue growth and expanding market share for companies ranging from startups to global enterprises. Known for his dynamic leadership style, Bryan has consistently identified key market opportunities, delivered early-stage go-to-market (GTM) strategies, and led successful business turnarounds.

"I couldn't be more excited about the opportunity to work with such an amazing team at Hive Pro," said Bryan McCreedy, newly appointed Vice President of Sales for North America. "Few companies can match Hive Pro's ability to rapidly develop and deliver cybersecurity solutions that address real-world challenges with the same level of integrity, speed, and success. Under the leadership of Co-Founders Anand Choudha and Sarfaraz Kazi, I strongly believe that Hive Pro is poised for breakout success in leading the Exposure Assessment market and guiding the way to true Threat Exposure Management."

With a proven platform, Uni5 Xposure, that unifies threat exposure visibility, prioritization, and remediation, Hive Pro is recognized as an innovator in the industry. Recently awarded the Cybersecurity Innovation of the Year by the Cybersecurity Association, Hive Pro continues to drive advancements that empower organizations to proactively manage and eliminate cyber threats.

About Hive Pro

Hive Pro is a global leader in Threat Exposure Management, offering a unified platform that enables companies to gain comprehensive visibility into their asset security and proactively defend against cyber threats. Much like how a hive is protected, Hive Pro's mission is to safeguard digital architectures with threat exposure management delivered through the Uni5 Xposure platform. For more information, visit [ www.hivepro.com ].

SOURCE Hive Pro Inc