Hive Systems Launches Defense Solutions Business Line, Names Katie Dodson as President

New business line to provide CMMC assessments along with readiness and remediation support using its experts

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hive Systems, a leader in cybersecurity innovation, announced today the launch of its newest business line, Hive Systems Defense Solutions. This team will focus on providing expert guidance and services around Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) including readiness and remediation, and upon authorization by the Cyber-AB, will conduct CMMC certification assessments as a Certified Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO). To lead this strategic expansion, Hive Systems is proud to promote Katie Dodson to President of Hive Systems Defense Solutions.

This new business line demonstrates Hive Systems' commitment to addressing the critical cybersecurity compliance needs of defense contractors and organizations working with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). Hive Systems Defense Solutions will empower clients to meet CMMC requirements by offering tailored services, including comprehensive readiness assessments, remediation planning, and official CMMC assessments.

Katie Dodson: A Visionary Leader Reducing Risk for the Defense Industrial Base

Katie Dodson's appointment as President brings over a decade of cybersecurity expertise to the forefront of Hive Systems Defense Solutions. Katie's impressive career includes contributions to both the public and private sectors, including Fortune 500 companies, the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and four years of distinguished service with the Defense Cyber Crime Center (DC3) under the DoD. Through her extensive experience with cybersecurity risk assessments and compliance frameworks, as well as threat intelligence analysis for the DoD, Katie brings a unique understanding of the threats to defense contractor networks hosting government data and the cybersecurity controls implemented to protect them.

Katie holds a Master of Science in Cybersecurity from the University of Maryland Global Campus and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Maryland. She also holds numerous certifications including Certified Information System Security Professional (CISSP), Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), Certified CMMC Professional (CCP), and Lead Certified CMMC Assessor (Lead CCA).

Meeting the Needs of the United States

Hive Systems Defense Solutions will provide a comprehensive suite of services aimed at ensuring defense contractors achieve and maintain compliance with CMMC standards. Once authorized as a C3PAO, the team will conduct official CMMC certification assessments, ensuring defense contractors can secure and retain valuable DoD contracts. This strategic focus complements Hive Systems' broader mission to provide smarter cybersecurity solutions for complex industries.

"Expanding Our Impact"

"We are thrilled to launch Hive Systems Defense Solutions and have Katie at the helm of this vital initiative," said Alex Nette, CEO and Co-Founder of Hive Systems. "The growing demand for CMMC compliance in the defense sector aligns with the expertise of Hive Systems and Katie's unparalleled leadership in cybersecurity. This new division solidifies our position as a trusted partner for defense organizations navigating compliance challenges."

Katie Dodson added, "I'm honored to lead Hive Systems Defense Solutions. Our mission to deliver exceptional CMMC preparation and assessment services empowers defense contractors to succeed in a highly regulated and competitive environment. I'm excited to lead our talented team to ensure our clients achieve compliance and remain resilient to evolving threats."

More information can be found at www.hivesystems.com/cmmc

About Hive Systems

Hive Systems provides smarter cybersecurity services with their trusted experts while delivering leading cybersecurity products with Audora, Derive, and QryptoCyber. Since 2018, Hive Systems has partnered with businesses to design tailored cybersecurity strategies that enhance existing investments and mitigate risks effectively. Through Hive Helps, the company extends pro bono services to qualified non-profit organizations and communities to ensure that limited resources don't stand in the way of social progress. Hive Systems is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia and serves clients across the globe.

