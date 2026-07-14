Hive Systems Releases 2026 Password Table: Third Straight Year of Faster Cracking, as AI Lowers the Barrier for Attackers

The annual analysis that's educated millions shows passwords cracking roughly 20 to 25% faster every year. But contrary to the hype, AI-grade hardware isn't what's accelerating it - and quantum computing is what comes next.

RICHMOND, Va., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hive Systems, a leading cybersecurity firm known for turning complex cyber threats into real-world insights, today released its 2026 Password Table, and the data confirms a three-year trend: the time it takes to crack a password keeps falling.

The 2026 Password Table: a hacker's hardware is now ~24% faster than last year, but length still wins. Post this The 2026 Hive Systems Password Table, showing how long it takes a hacker to brute force a password based on length and complexity. Times are calculated against a rented 16x RTX 5090 GPU fleet running bcrypt at a work factor of 10. An 8-character password with numbers, upper and lowercase letters, and symbols holds up for 132 years, while shorter or simpler passwords fall in hours or instantly. Read more at hivesystems.com/password.

Measured on the same hashing standard across all three years, the time to brute-force a randomly generated eight-character password using the full mix of characters has fallen from 225 years in 2024 to 164 in 2025 to 132 in 2026 - a drop of roughly 20 to 25% annually. Simpler passwords fare far worse: an eight-character password of only lowercase letters, which took three weeks to crack last year, now falls in two.

The acceleration, though, is not coming from AI-grade hardware. In Hive Systems' testing, the specialized AI accelerators built to train models like today's chatbots - hardware that costs many times more than a consumer gaming card - were no better, and in most cases worse, at cracking passwords. Password cracking is a brute-force numbers problem, and the chips designed for AI hold no advantage at it.

So where does AI come in? In two places. First, AI has made it far easier to assemble the kind of powerful, multi-machine cracking setups that once demanded real expertise, lowering the barrier for attackers to build a serious rig. Second, AI models have grown far more capable at the hacking that surrounds passwords: recent systems can find and exploit software vulnerabilities with little human help, giving attackers faster paths to the password databases in the first place.

"The instinct is to assume AI is what's cracking passwords faster, but that's not where the real danger is," said Alex Nette, CEO of Hive Systems. "AI hasn't sped up the raw cracking - an at home gaming card still beats a data-center AI chip. What AI has done is make powerful cracking setups easy to build, and it's become dangerously good at finding the weaknesses that let hackers get to your passwords in the first place. Quantum computing is the next shift, and it's coming for the encryption that protects data everywhere. The time to prepare is now."

A Password's Shelf Life Keeps Shrinking

The Hive Systems Password Table shows how quickly passwords of different lengths and complexity can be brute-forced by an attacker using modern hardware. This year's model is based on a rented cloud fleet of 16 high-end consumer GPUs - the kind of setup a motivated attacker can assemble today - run against bcrypt, the password protection most commonly found in real-world breaches.

As in prior years, short, simple passwords that once felt safe now fall in weeks or days, and that window narrows as hardware gets cheaper and easier to rent. Length remains the single best defense, since every character added multiplies the time required far more than swapping in a symbol or two.

Quantum Computing Is the Next Shift

Beyond today's hardware, quantum computing is a longer-term change to how data stays secure. Its greatest threat is to the encryption that secures data in transit and at rest - the protections behind secure websites, VPNs, and stored records - not to hashed passwords. Adversaries are already acting on it: they can harvest encrypted data now and decrypt it later once the technology matures, a strategy known as "harvest now, decrypt later." Hive Systems' full analysis breaks down what quantum will and will not break, and why the migration to quantum-resistant encryption has already begun.

Download the Table That's Educated Millions

The Hive Systems Password Table has been shared by news media, cybersecurity professionals, educators, IT teams, and digital safety advocates around the world. Since its first release, it has helped over six million people understand the evolving risks of weak passwords - and why security habits have to keep pace with technology.

The 2026 version is available now, updated with the latest data and analysis: https://www.hivesystems.com/password

About Hive Systems

Hive Systems provides smarter cybersecurity services and assessments with their trusted experts while delivering leading cybersecurity products with Audora and Derive. Since 2018, Hive Systems has partnered with businesses to design tailored cybersecurity strategies that enhance existing investments and mitigate risks effectively. Through Hive Helps, the company extends pro bono services to qualified non-profit organizations and communities to ensure that limited resources don't stand in the way of social progress. Hive Systems is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia and serves clients and customers worldwide.

CONTACT:

David Oglethorpe

Vice President, Communications

804-396-4720

mediarelations [at] hivesystems.com

SOURCE Hive Systems