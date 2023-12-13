Hive Wealth Announces NEW AI-Powered Wealth Journey Feature in its Wealth Planning App & the Closing of a $3.4 Million Seed Round

Hive Wealth

13 Dec, 2023, 14:31 ET

The platform is leveling the playing field for Next Gen savers aspiring to build generational wealth

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hive Wealth has launched a new app designed to empower Next Gen savers in their wealth journeys by delivering a digital family office. The app provides services and access to offerings that are traditionally only available to high-net-worth families. The app is now available in both the Apple Store and Google Play. 

The Hive Wealth app makes financial planning engaging, intuitive and easy and provides access to a unique community of financial peers along with planning tools. A personalized ChatGPT guides wealth journeys that are also supported by benchmarking & analytics, a retirement calculator, and short educational videos. Peer-to-peer learning is also supported by participating in one of three Hives: 1) professionals, 2) entrepreneurs/startups, and 3) gig workers/contractors. The platform will provide a marketplace to implement financial plans starting with referrals to a digital will & trust provider that is available in all 50 states.

In other news, Hive Wealth is closing its $3.4M seed round which includes institutional investor - Black Tech Nation Ventures.

Hive Wealth is on a mission to close the racial, gender, and generational wealth gap by 2040. According to the research report Financial Literacy and Planning: Implications for Retirement Wellbeing created by Annamarie Lusardi and Olivia S Mitchell, the net worth of people with a financial plan is almost 3X of those without a plan but to an alarming amount of society financial planning is known to be boring and overwhelming. Designed with Next Gen savers in mind, Hive Wealth is seeking to change that mindset.

"We are reimagining the static financial planning experience with three C's: A dynamic Community of financial peers, Context with relevant benchmarking and analytics, and Content with bite-sized educational videos. Our SaaS based financial planning software and wealth building/protecting marketplace will help Next Gen savers close the gender, generational, and racial wealth gap," says Hive Wealth founder and CEO, Yvette Sadler Butler.

About Hive Wealth

Hive Wealth is a community-first mobile app that helps people grow their wealth and leave a legacy for future generations. The platform consists of Hives — communities of financial peers where users can share insights, gain wisdom, get inspired, and redefine their relationship with money. Hive Wealth also helps Next Gen savers set financial goals and analyze relevant benchmarking data so they can gain financial confidence.

