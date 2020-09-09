HiveIO & Cloudhelix Join to Take on a $5B Cloud-Based VDI Market

HOBOKEN, N.J. and LONDON, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HiveIO, the leader in the all-in-one Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) software market, announced today a partnership with Cloudhelix a specialist cloud services provider in the UK. HiveIO and Cloudhelix will work together to deliver best-in-class cloud-based virtualization solutions for customers that want to get started with VDI within hours.

As a massive number of businesses, schools, and hospitals go virtual, so do their desktop needs. The combination of VDI technology from HiveIO and specialist cloud expertise from Cloudhelix allows organizations to reduce hardware expenses and IT complexity, enable efficiency across their organization, and control security and compliance. HiveIO has disrupted this market with a state-of-the-art, all-in-one solution that delivers a high performing VDI solution that scales and heals itself. Starting today, organizations can experience the power of HiveIO as a service with the capabilities delivered by Cloudhelix.

Cloudhelix offers a full end-to-end delivery service for HiveIO, taking away the historical challenges associated with delivering complex VDI solutions internally.

"We are excited to be working with HiveIO. Working together, we can meet the needs of organizations needing to deliver a fully managed VDI environment within a fraction of the time and cost seen traditionally," said Mark Underwood, Managing Director at Cloudhelix. "VDI no longer needs to be expensive, complex or ugly to deal with."

VDI has experienced hyper growth in the face of COVID-19 across the globe with no signs of slowing down. HiveIO is an ideal VDI solution for many organizations as it deploys fast, performs 24/7 and provides the lowest cost of ownership, with simple monthly pricing. Offering cloud and on-premise deployment options to cater for a range of use cases, Cloudhelix supports cloud-first organizations and those requiring a cloud-like experience on-premise due to data residency or regulatory requirements. Organizations can now transform their approach to end user computing without the need for large investments in time, money, or people.

"Cloudhelix shows the same drive and passion for customer success as we do," said Yama Habibzai, COO at HiveIO. "We are looking forward to this partnership."

About HiveIO Inc.

HiveIO is the developer of Hive Fabric, a tightly integrated all-in-one virtualization platform for VDI - providing an unparalleled end-user experience. To learn more about HiveIO, visit www.hiveio.com. Follow us on Twitter at @HiveIOInc.

About Cloudhelix

Cloudhelix, part of the Ekco Group, are a cloud transformation services provider partnering with organizations to evolve their IT for good. With clients ranging from financial institutions to cloud-native scaleups, Cloudhelix have solutions for all clouds and use cases to support every stage of your cloud journey. To learn more, visit www.cloudhelix.io.

