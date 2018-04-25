HiveIO Continues to Strengthen Operations and Global Expansion with Appointment of New CEO

"Dan is a great leader and is going to take HiveIO to the next level. His experience in technology, operations, and sales combined with his passion for outstanding customer service, make him an extraordinary fit for HiveIO," said Dave Toth, independent director for the HiveIO board. "We are very excited to have Dan lead our mission of providing customers, partners, and cloud providers with a powerful, streamlined, cost effective Software-Defined Datacenter solution."

Dan joins HiveIO from Rackspace following Rackspace's acquisition of Datapipe, a leading IT service provider where he served as the Chief Operating Officer. Dan also held key leadership roles at Perot Systems and Dell's Physician Services Technology business unit.

"HiveIO is a disruptive and transformational technology company," said Nate Lentz, managing partner at Osage Venture Partners and director on the HiveIO board. "We are thrilled to have Dan as our CEO. HiveIO is already transforming how our customers deliver technology and applications to their end users and Dan is the perfect person to lead the company into an accelerating growth phase."

"HiveIO operates in an exciting and growing market that requires a lot of innovation and focus on the ability to deliver efficient, simple, and powerful solutions for a variety of industries" said Dan. "At this moment, we are all committed to executing HiveIO's growth strategy and focused on providing the value and simplicity of the Public Cloud to the private datacenter at half the cost and twice the performance."

HiveIO's unique zero-layer architecture changes the way the datacenter operates and eliminates the need for proprietary hardware, which allows customers to leverage commodity computing. With its unique Message Bus Architecture, HiveIO comes AI ready.

About HiveIO Inc.

HiveIO is an infrastructure innovation software company that delivers the power, value, and agility of the public cloud with all the security, control, and governance of the private cloud. For more information, visit www.hiveio.com and follow @hiveioinc on Twitter.

