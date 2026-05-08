Hivelocity appoints Jim Parks as CEO to lead the next phase of growth in bare metal and AI-infrastructure

TAMPA, Fla., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hivelocity, a provider of bare metal and AI-ready infrastructure for mid-market and enterprise organizations, today announced the appointment of Jim Parks as chief executive officer. Parks will lead the company's next chapter of growth and innovation as customers increase investment for scalable, performance-driven, bare metal and AI-ready infrastructure.

Parks brings more than two decades of operating leadership across infrastructure, SaaS, and data services. He joins Hivelocity from Ntirety, where as CEO he led the company through a period of strategic and operational growth that culminated in its acquisition by 11:11 Systems. Earlier roles at Flexential and Passport focused on increasing recurring revenue, aligning product with go-to-market strategy, and driving success among globally distributed teams. He has extensive experience with private equity-backed companies building customer-focused, growth-oriented businesses.

Parks steps in at a defining moment for the industry. Mid-market and enterprise customers are rebuilding their infrastructure foundations to support data-intensive and AI-driven workloads, including addressing the GPU compute surge and inference capacity. They are looking for partners who deliver impactful, hands-on support, and the operational consistency without introducing complexity. Hivelocity sits at the center of that demand, with a 20-year reputation as a high-performance backbone with a support team known for its customer-first philosophy.

Under Parks, Hivelocity is preparing to expand its bare metal and AI-ready infrastructure, including GPU capacity. The company will continue to invest in customer experience, expand partnerships across the AI ecosystem, and bring new capabilities to market, supporting customers as their workloads evolve and scale.

"Hivelocity has earned its reputation on performance and on people who care about the customer," said Parks. "My focus is to build on that foundation and grow with our customers as they take on the next wave of compute. They want capacity, but as importantly, a partner who stays responsive as requirements change, can grow with them, and always shows up when it counts. That is the company we are building."

"Jim has a clear track record of building infrastructure businesses that grow profitably and put the customer first," said Drew Reid, Valterra Partners. "He brings the operating rigor and commercial instinct Hivelocity needs to capture the moment ahead, and we are proud to back him as the company enters its next chapter of growth."

About Hivelocity

Hivelocity is a high-performance provider of bare metal and AI-ready infrastructure trusted by mid-market and enterprise customers. With more than 20 years of operational excellence and a support team built on accountability, Hivelocity delivers the performance and reliability businesses need to scale.

SOURCE Hivelocity