Hivelocity Launches App Store with One-Click Access to 30+ Popular Applications

New myVelocity capability reduces time and complexity in application deployment, helping customers get up and running faster without manual installation or configuration.

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hivelocity, a provider of bare metal, colocation, edge computing, and cloud infrastructure solutions, today announced the launch of its App Store. In myVelocity, Hivelocity's client portal, this new capability simplifies how customers deploy more than 30 popular applications on their servers in minutes. The feature removes the friction of installing and configuring software, giving customers a faster, lower-risk way to get new environments up and running.

Setting up a new server has traditionally meant hours of installing software, working through configuration, and reviewing documentation before anything is ready to use. The App Store takes much of that work off the customer's plate. When purchasing or reloading a server through myVelocity, customers choose the application they want, and Hivelocity handles the installation automatically. Many of the applications also include security rules and hardening out of the box, removing even more setup work.

"Our customers shouldn't have to spend hours configuring software just to start using the infrastructure they've already purchased," said Ned Pope, Chief Product Officer at Hivelocity. "With the App Store, they can choose what they need, have it installed in minutes, and start working with it right away. It's a simple idea with high impact: less time setting things up and more time putting your infrastructure to work."

The App Store is available at no additional cost to Hivelocity customers purchasing a new server or reloading an existing one through myVelocity. Customers can choose from more than 30 applications, with most deployments completed in 10 to 15 minutes. Highlights include:

One-click, fast deployment

Built-in security rules and hardening applied to many supported applications

An easy way to test new applications and use cases without extensive technical setup

A getting-started guide for each application

Customers stay in control of what they install and when. The App Store is entirely user-initiated, and the Hivelocity account owner selects the applications, with support available through getting-started guides. Customers with an existing application already configured the way they want it are under no obligation to switch; the feature is designed primarily for customers setting up a new server, while remaining available to anyone reloading an existing one.

About Hivelocity

Founded in 2002, Hivelocity provides bare metal, colocation, private cloud, edge computing, and cloud infrastructure solutions through a nationwide network of data centers. Serving organizations across healthcare, financial services, gaming, streaming, SaaS, artificial intelligence, and enterprise IT, Hivelocity delivers enterprise-grade infrastructure backed by 24/7/365 U.S.-based engineering support and an industry-leading customer experience.

SOURCE Hivelocity