Hivelocity Strengthens Colocation Offering to Meet Organizations Reevaluating Infrastructure Strategy

Built around the needs of enterprise IT teams, Hivelocity combines nationwide colocation, infrastructure modernization services, and flexible deployment options with an enhanced customer experience.

TAMPA, Fla., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hivelocity, a provider of bare metal, colocation, edge computing, and cloud infrastructure solutions, today announced an enhanced colocation offering that reflects how customers are rethinking their infrastructure strategies. As enterprises look to reduce operational complexity, extend the life of existing hardware, and gain greater control over infrastructure costs, Hivelocity makes it easier to evaluate, deploy, and manage enterprise-grade colocation offerings.

Rising power and cooling expenses, aging on-premises environments, hardware refresh cycles, and continued scrutiny of public cloud spending have many organizations reevaluating where critical workloads should run. With this pressure to modernize infrastructure while controlling costs, colocation has become an increasingly attractive option for IT leaders looking to retain hardware ownership while leveraging enterprise-class facilities and operational expertise.

"Infrastructure decisions have become business decisions," said Ned Pope, Chief Product Officer at Hivelocity. "Organizations aren't simply asking where to place their servers anymore; they're looking at long-term cost models, resiliency, operational efficiency, and flexibility. Our augmented colocation experience reflects what customers want, giving them the information and capabilities they need to modernize confidently without abandoning existing investments."

Hivelocity's enterprise colocation capabilities include:

Flexible deployments from fractional cabinets to private cages

A nationwide footprint of 13 strategically located U.S. data centers

Carrier-neutral connectivity with access to hundreds of providers

24/7/365 U.S.-based engineering support

Enterprise-grade physical security, redundant power, cooling, and fire suppression

Compliance-ready facilities supporting regulated industries

The Solution Portability Program, enabling qualified customers to transition to new infrastructure solutions while preserving existing contractual commitments

As businesses continue adopting hybrid strategies, Hivelocity remains committed to giving customers the choice to deploy workloads where they make the most business sense, including across bare metal, colocation, edge, and cloud.

For more information about Hivelocity Colocation, visit https://www.hivelocity.net/colocation/.

About Hivelocity

Founded in 2002, Hivelocity provides bare metal, colocation, private cloud, edge computing, and cloud infrastructure solutions through a nationwide network of data centers. Serving organizations across healthcare, financial services, gaming, streaming, SaaS, artificial intelligence, and enterprise IT, Hivelocity delivers enterprise-grade infrastructure backed by 24/7/365 U.S.-based engineering support and an industry-leading customer experience.

SOURCE Hivelocity