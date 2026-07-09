Hivelocity Launches Streaming Bundle to Help Video Platforms Scale with Confidence

Purpose-built infrastructure for streaming workloads with predictable bandwidth costs and built-in DDoS protection

TAMPA, Fla., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hivelocity, a provider of bare metal, dedicated servers, edge computing, and cloud infrastructure solutions, today announced the launch of its Streaming Bundle, a dedicated infrastructure offering built specifically for video streaming platforms and other media services that depend on high-volume content delivery.

As streaming audiences grow, so do infrastructure costs. For many platforms, bandwidth has become one of the largest and most difficult expenses to predict. While most cloud providers don't charge for inbound traffic, outbound video delivery is typically billed on a per-gigabyte basis, meaning costs rise alongside viewership, bitrate increases, and longer watch times.

At the same time, streaming providers are under increasing pressure to maintain performance and availability. Major live events now attract not only large audiences but also significant volumes of malicious traffic. The Hivelocity Streaming Bundle is designed to address both challenges by combining single-tenant infrastructure, dedicated network resources, and network-level DDoS protection on every server.

"Cloud egress pricing taxes streaming platforms for succeeding," says Ned Pope, Chief Product Officer at Hivelocity. "Every new viewer, every increase in bitrate, every extra minute of watch time impacts the bandwidth bill. We built the Streaming Bundle around flat bandwidth commitments, so delivery is a cost a platform can plan for instead of one that climbs with every gigabyte existing."

The bundle covers the streaming compute estate across three tiers:

Engineering Compute delivers capabilities aligned to the needs of pre-production workloads; codec benchmarking, continuous integration build farms, and player software development kit builds.

delivers capabilities aligned to the needs of pre-production workloads; codec benchmarking, continuous integration build farms, and player software development kit builds. Production Compute delivers infrastructure for business-critical streaming applications, including the subscriber control plane—authentication, billing, content catalog management, DRM license servers, and ad decisioning.

delivers infrastructure for business-critical streaming applications, including the subscriber control plane—authentication, billing, content catalog management, DRM license servers, and ad decisioning. Delivery Compute is optimized for bandwidth-intensive media, delivering high-core-count processors, dense NVMe storage, large bandwidth allocations, and hybrid cloud connectivity. This architecture enables customers to run their GPU workloads in the cloud while utilizing Hivelocity's bare metal infrastructure for packaging, origin services, and content delivery.

About Hivelocity

Founded in 2002, Hivelocity operates bare metal infrastructure across globally distributed data centers, serving mid-market and enterprise customers in streaming and media, fintech, healthcare, gaming, and high-performance computing. Hivelocity's transactional NPS of 79 is significantly above the data center industry average, supported by 24/7/365 U.S.-based engineering staff.

SOURCE Hivelocity