Hivelocity Launches Healthcare Bundle -- Bare Metal Infrastructure for the HIPAA Program You Operate

A three-tier, single tenant compute model for healthcare teams that need clear separation between build, production, and PHI-intensive systems without losing control of cost, compliance, or operational accountability.

TAMPA, Fla., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hivelocity, an infrastructure-as-a-service provider of bare-metal, dedicated servers, edge computing, and virtualized cloud solutions, today announced the Hivelocity Healthcare Bundle. The bundle combines dedicated infrastructure, predictable operating costs, and direct control over security and compliance requirements. It gives healthcare providers, payers, and technology vendors support for patient-facing services, clinical systems, and operational workloads without paying for cloud elasticity they don't need or giving up control of the environments they must secure and audit.

Many healthcare organizations run around the clock with predictable resources requirements, making them a poor fit for infrastructure designed around bursty, on-demand usage. The Healthcare Bundle gives organizations a dedicated infrastructure option for core systems where control, cost predictability, and auditability are critical.

The bundle is built around three workload tiers that reflect how healthcare environments are typically separated. Engineering Compute for development, testing, and analytics without patient data. Tier 2, Production Compute for patient portals, scheduling, reporting, and administrative systems where Protected Health Information (PHI) exposure is limited. Tier 3, Protected Compute for PHI-intensive applications such as electronic health records (EHRs), telehealth platforms, medical imaging systems, and clinical data warehouses.

Hivelocity gives healthcare organizations infrastructure designed to support their compliance programs while preserving clear ownership and control. Hivelocity's approach is to provide HIPAA-aligned infrastructure while giving customers direct control over the security measures, policies, and safeguards required by their own compliance programs.

"Hivelocity's Healthcare Bundles provides dedicated infrastructure, clear responsibility boundaries, and the visibility needed to build and manage HIPAA programs with confidence." — Ned Pope, Chief Product Officer, Hivelocity

The Healthcare Bundle combines infrastructure with automated deployment and management tools, and a HIPAA-aligned infrastructure across the wider Hivelocity footprint under the SOC 2 Type II report aligned to HIPAA/HITECH. Customers can manage their environments through the myVelocity portal, public APIs, Infrastructure as Code (IaC), and other automation tools while maintaining control over security, access, and compliance requirements.

About Hivelocity

Founded in 2002, Hivelocity operates bare metal infrastructure across globally distributed data centers, serving mid-market and enterprise customers in healthcare, SaaS, fintech, gaming, and high-performance computing. The company runs 24/7/365 in-house support with a roughly 15-minute average ticket response and a transactional NPS of 79, backed by an SLA-backed 99.99 percent network uptime guarantee.

SOURCE Hivelocity