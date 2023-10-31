Hivemind Expands Presence to Hong Kong with New Head of Asia Appointment to Drive Growth Amidst Thriving Crypto Landscape

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hivemind Capital Partners announces its strategic foray into Hong Kong, a decision underscored by the appointment of banking veteran Stanley Huo as the new Head of Asia.

With Hong Kong carving a niche for itself as a strong advocate for the digital asset sector, Hivemind's expansion into the city is both timely and strategic. The city has a long-standing reputation in the traditional capital markets, and recent years have witnessed its deliberate pivot towards becoming a nexus for digital assets. This move is significantly reinforced by the Hong Kong government's proactive stance on virtual asset-friendly legislation, providing clarity and structure around on/off ramp infrastructure, regulated retail access, institutional trading and asset management, as well as stablecoins.

Meanwhile, both established companies and tech start-ups continue to explore web3 technology. Hong Kong is providing an ecosystem where it is easier to access traditional finance infrastructure, raise capital, explore blockchain related innovations such as tokenization and conduct operations legally and transparently. With a jurisdiction that is known for its robust legal system and understands and supports web3 visions and ventures, Hong Kong is poised to experience a surge of talent and new businesses into the city, cementing its reputation as a destination for digital innovation and entrepreneurship.

Witnessing these shifts, Hivemind sets sights on pioneering expansion into the region with their recent appointment of Stanley Huo as Partner and Head of Asia. With over 15 years of Wall Street experience in investment banking at industry powerhouses like China Renaissance, UBS, Citi, and BAML across Asia and Europe, as well as operational and advisory experience at web3 pioneers such as Kenetic, Mr. Huo is set to spearhead Hivemind's operations in this vital region.

Matt Zhang, Founder and Managing Partner of Hivemind, "Our expansion into Hong Kong not only represents our firm's growth, but our commitment to being at the center of financial innovation and technology. With Stanley leading our business in Asia, we are positioned to significantly contribute to, and influence, the evolving narrative of blockchain technology and digital assets in the region."

Stanley Huo, Partner and Head of Asia of Hivemind, "I'm thrilled to be joining Hivemind at such a transformative period. The intersection of traditional finance and burgeoning digital asset technologies in Hong Kong presents unmatched opportunities, and I'm looking forward to leading our initiatives in this vibrant ecosystem."

About Hivemind

Hivemind Capital Partners is a Web3 and blockchain technology focused investment firm.

Committed to institutionalizing digital asset investing, Hivemind combines crypto-native technology and expertise with institutional-grade risk management and practices. With a thesis-driven and multi-strategy approach, Hivemind unlocks the potential of digital assets to be an investable asset class by providing curated and scalable access to institutional investors.

Founded in 2021, Hivemind is headquartered in the US with offices across the globe.

