Hiver Launches 'Lite Shared Inbox' to Help Small Businesses Grow Faster

SAN JOSE, California and BANGALORE, India, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiver, a shared inbox solution for teams, today rolled out Hiver Lite with the mission to help small businesses grow faster through better email collaboration.

Hiver Lite is now the most economically-priced shared inbox solution in the market as the company halved the price of its entry-level plan from $14 to $7.

The shared inbox solution helps Gmail users share generic group inboxes like support@, invoices@ and info@ with their co-workers. The solution ensures no important emails are missed, and teammates don't have to use forwards and CCs to collaborate.

Hiver Lite will offer all the core functionalities of a typical shared mailbox - ability to assign emails, add contextual notes for coworkers, automatic detection of duplicate responses, email templates, and basic automations.

"Small teams looking for an economical way to get started on email collaboration have to use inefficient methods like Google Groups, or forwards and CCs in order to share group emails with their co-workers. Unfortunately, what they save in terms of cost, they end up losing in time spent on managing these emails," said Niraj Ranjan, CEO and Co-founder at Hiver.

"Hiver Lite gives founders and small teams the tools they need to get started on email collaboration. The objective is to help them spend their time on the hard problems they are solving - by taking care of the operational challenges of sharing team emails," he added.

Hiver, on average, saves every company 264 hours a year by ensuring the right email is surfaced to the relevant stakeholder while also affording team-wide workflow visibility to the managers.

About Hiver

Hiver is a shared inbox solution for teams. Hiver transforms Gmail into a collaboration platform by enabling teams to easily manage shared email accounts like support@, accounts@. It eliminates the need for function-specific customer communication solutions like a helpdesk - by helping teams manage all group email communication right within Gmail.

Co-founded by Niraj Ranjan and Nitesh Nandy, Hiver is based out of Bengaluru and has over 1500 customers - ranging from HubSpot, Lonely Planet, Harvard University, to new-age unicorns like Canva, PluralSight, and Flexport.

