Hiver Releases Enhanced Email Collaboration Platform to Help Businesses Unlock Productivity

SAN JOSE, Calif. and BANGALORE, India, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiver today launched an enhanced version of its email collaboration platform to help teams across organizations manage shared inboxes like support@ and sales@, right from Gmail. Enhancements to the platform include new workflow capabilities to help users save time and be more productive.

Though over four million businesses use G Suite , there is no easy way for them to collaborate over team inboxes. Hiver solves this problem by enabling teams using G Suite to manage shared mailboxes right from Gmail. Hiver works on top of Gmail, which means users don't have to switch to an alien email interface. Hiver retains the native Gmail UI which ensures teams are onboarded within minutes and there is no break in existing workflows. One of the biggest benefits of using Hiver is that it does not store user data and all the emails stay within Gmail--making it one of the most secure email collaboration solutions.

"This year, Gmail celebrates its fifteenth birthday and remains as relevant as ever, with 1.5 billion people around the world currently using the tool ," said Niraj Rout, CEO and co-founder of Hiver. "We're excited to advance Gmail collaboration with our new features like Views, so teams can work seamlessly together."

The Hiver platform features a clean interface that allows users to manage all shared inboxes right from one tab. New enhancements to the platform include:

● Views: This feature helps employees to add a combination of filters to their Gmail to more effectively view their workload, based on their role and team, and personalize their inbox to see the emails that they really need, minus the painful navigation.

● Search within Notes: Notes enables users to notify a teammate using @mentions, doing away with internal CCs, BCCs and forwards, and the internal chat happens right next to the email the teammates are discussing. Now users can search within the Notes function, to more easily find crucial updates.

● Customer Satisfaction Survey: This new enhancement allows a company's customers to provide feedback about their experience, helping businesses to track their team's performance and measure how good a job they are doing of keeping their customers happy.

About Hiver's Platform

Hiver's platform allows teams with shared inboxes to assign each email as a task, give it an owner and a status, leading to greater transparency and accountability. Teams can also automate tasks like assigning emails from a specific customer to a particular agent. Hiver's Notes function provides an activity log right next to the email thread, showing who worked on the assigned task, what action they took, and shows any discussions around the action. Using Collision Alerts, teams have a simple way to prevent multiple teammates from replying to the same email. Insights into team performance can also be viewed to see who's doing well and who needs coaching to do better, including metrics like average time to reply and the average time to close an email.

Hiver's enhanced platform is available now. For a fourteen day free trial, please visit: hiverhq.com/signup

About Hiver

Hiver transforms Gmail into a collaboration platform by enabling teams to easily manage shared email accounts, like support@. Based out of Bangalore and San Jose, Hiver has over 1,400 customers across 30 countries, including Hubspot, Harvard University, Vacasa and Shutterstock. To learn more, visit https://hiverhq.com/

